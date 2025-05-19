DOOM: The Dark Ages stands and fights in this week’s UK retail chart

Bethesda’s DOOM: The Dark Ages is no.1 in this week’s UK retail chart, topping not just the all formats top 40 but the PS5 and Xbox Series charts too. Taking no.1 in the Xbox chart comes a mild surprise considering it’s available on Game Pass.

There’s a new entry at #2 also, and it’s one you may not expect – the Microid’s published cop simulator The Precinct. The critical reception wasn’t the greatest (a 65% Metacritic currently) but it appears to have generate enough buzz to secure a decent number of physical pre-orders.

In the Switch chart Minecraft remains no.1. On PS4 it’s Batman Arkham Collection that rules the roost – surging to #14 in the all formats chart – while Xbox One owners have been hankering for Mafia Trilogy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is the PC’s no.1.

Back in the all formats chart, EA Sports FC 25 climbs to #3, Minecraft falls to #4, GTA V holds onto #5, Assassin’s Creed Shadows dips to #6, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Editon rises to #7 (up from #15), last week’s chart topper Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 falls to #8, PS5 pack in Astro Bot takes #9, and then at #10 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Monster Hunter Wilds and Indiana Jones both exit the top ten, meanwhile.

There’s a 3DS chart this week too, which sees Zelda: Tri Force Heroes at no.1 followed by Luigi’s Mansion, Kirby: Planet Robobot and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. Yes – four Nintendo published titles. That makes a change from obscure NiS America RPGs.