High On Life, Captain Blood, Stratogun, Wings of Endless, Dunk Dunk, and the Mega Drive’s Final Zone hit the Switch

The Switch 2 is out in less than a month, yet we’re still seeing software that pushes the original Switch. The comical potty-mouthed adventure High On Life is a good example of this, originally being a visually impressive shooter made with the Xbox Series in mind. Indeed, you may be wondering why this wasn’t lined up for the Switch 2.

The screenshots on the eShop inspire confidence, looking just as vibrant as it did on Xbox, but the jury is still out on how it performs technically. It might be an idea to wait for reviews to drop.

We awarded the Xbox version a 7/10 back in 2022, finding the humour subjective, the talking alien weaponry irritating, and the ending rushed. It does include the 1994 movie Tammy and the T-Rex in its entirely though, so it isn’t all bad.

Also coming out of the woodwork is Captain Blood, traceable back to 2003 and the original Xbox. No, this isn’t a re-release – it was never released at all. Development moved over to the Xbox 360 for a 2006 launch, only to be hit by legal issues. Builds of the game have made their way out since though. This marks the pirate adventure’s official debut.

The PS5 version currently has a 57% Metacritic, including a couple of negative reviews. “If you have a burning nostalgia for early 2000s action titles, you might be able to squeeze some semblance of enjoyment from Captain Blood, but even then, you’ve got to wade through tedious, weightless combat and bafflingly overlooked audio issues,” said Push Square.

Then there’s Stratogun, an arcade-style twin-stick shooter set on a spherical playing field. Reviews of the PC version are starting to surface, including a lofty 9/10 from Loot Level Chill, who praised its addictive nature, and a 3/5 from Toisto. “For those of us who grew up with arcade cabinets at every corner, it will feel like a nostalgic bolt of lightning. It’s also a product of pure vision, and that comes at a cost,” they said.

Another retro-style game launching this week is Wings of Endless, a pixel art action platformer with RPG elements. You’re able to swap between three different characters to create lengthy combos, and puzzle elements also feature heavily. It’s looking fun and playful.

A few genuine retro games gain re-releases too. This week’s EGGCONSOLE release is the 1989 RPG Rune Worth, while Ratalaika Games are bringing back Wolf Team’s isometric Mega Drive mech shooter Final Zone for £5.99. You may recall it from the Evercade’s Renovation Collection.

Other new releases include the cartoony basketball arena platformer Dunk Dunk, eastasiasoft’s auto-shooter Submarine Survivor, the Smash Bros. inspired Spiritfall, and the dark Metroidvania Undivine. See, there’s still plenty to play until the Switch 2 arrives.

New Switch eShop releases

Captain Blood – £22.49

Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack’n’slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

High On Life – £30.49

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!

Stratogun – £8.99

In an alternate reality you’d find Stratogun in your nearest arcade, consuming all of your hard-earned pocket change. Stratogun is a modern interpretation of the arcade classics of the 80’s. It’s easy to pick up, but very difficult to master. Shoot your way through of swarms of enemies, unlock weapons ships & perks to increase your chances of survival. Can you conquer the coveted top spot in the leaderboard, or will you die trying?

Truck Simulator 25 – American Driver – £12.99

Truck Simulator 25 – American Driver invites you to an exciting adventure on the roads of America, progressing through levels set in diverse locations — from industrial zones to quiet suburbs and the bustling city center. From hauling cargo across diverse landscapes to managing your trucking business, this game brings the thrill of the road to life. Your task is to deliver goods on time, improving your driving skills and upgrading your trucks as you go.

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 – £29.99

Dust off your torch and hammer – it’s time to get back to work, you have a new job to do. Visit the new beach coast with the largest, biggest ship graveyard in the world, dismantle huge ship parts and collect tons of precious steel. Roll up your sleeves, it’s time to get back to the business.

In the game, you can expect new bigger ships, new gameplay mechanics, features and improvements, but also well-known mechanics from the first game that have been significantly improved.

MOMIBOSU – £11.69

The core actions are attack, jump, and air dash.

Mastering 8-directional attacks and air dashes—up, down, left, right, and diagonals—is the key to overcoming challenges!

Undivine – £8.99

Undivine is a dark metroidvania with RPG elements that will challenge your courage and wits. Step into a world shrouded in mystery and desolation, where every corner hides dangers and ancient secrets. The world of Undivine is filled with relics, items, NPCs, bosses, secrets, and much more, all waiting to be discovered. It’s a world ready for you to explore.

Kill The Emoji 2 – £4.49

Kill the Emoji 2 is here, and it’s bigger, louder, and more insane than ever before! Get ready to dive into the most over-the-top, emoji-blasting FPS adventure known to humanity. Face epic trials in Challenge Mode, where each level is a battle of wits, skill, and firepower. Then, plunge into the chaotic abyss of Survival Mode, where endless emoji waves crash down on you as you scavenge weapons, grab ammo, and fight for your life in a never-ending showdown.

Ellphaser – £4.49

Ellphaser throws you into a frozen world where every jump reshapes reality. In this 2D platformer with puzzle mechanics, platforms disappear and reappear with each jump, creating dynamic challenges at every move.

Control a fearless elephant and plan each jump carefully to escape traps—sharp spikes, electric orbs, and unstable platforms are waiting for a misstep.

Chaos Galaxy 2 – £17.99

Build various districts on your planets—farmlands, mines, hive cities, and laboratories on the surface; shipyards, armories, and orbital fortresses in space.

Produce diverse warships and mechs, appoint formidable commanders to lead your fleets, crush enemy forces, and conquer their planets.

Game Builder Tycoon – £8.99

Create and sell games, gain fame and wealth, research new technologies, hire employees, upgrade your office, manage taxes and salaries, take loans if needed, and compete with 5000 companies. Experience the thrill of running your own studio in Game Builder Tycoon.

Skating Rink Story – £11.69

Make sure your skaters are warm and happy off the ice with a heated room and soup bar. Some people might even post their experiences on social media, too!

Keep customers coming back by listening to their requests, like increasing the food choices at your rink. And with the right combination, who knows what amazing dishes you may discover! You can’t skate on an empty stomach, after all!

Strings Theory – £13.49

Strings Theory is a wacky puzzle / arcade game where you control the particles of life itself!

Inspired by the romantic side of physics, we take you on an epic journey into the heart of Anomaly. Control three unlikely heroes with their own personalities and skills. Beat more than 50 brain-twisting levels. Save the microcosm from a deadly threat!

Submarine Survivor – £4.49

Get ready to dive into the ocean’s depths, face fearsome sea creatures and collect experience crystals in roguelike action game Submarine Survivor! As you face the blue unknown, you’ll have to upgrade your submarines with various combinations of weapons and chips to become the Lord of the Ocean. Submarine Survivor balances exploration with highly customizable combat across 2D maps packed with mission nodes.

Dunk Dunk – £7.99

Dunk Dunk is a basketball game unlike any other, mixing a unique cartoony aesthetic, the strategy and precision of basketball with the chaotic fun of multiplayer arena platforming action, making for some nail-bitingly tense matches.

Play alone, with a friend or a house full of friends. Dress up your mascots and dunk basketballs, balloons or even anvils in crazy locations from all over the universe like space stations, dinosaur parks and haunted houses. It’s dunk or be dunked (on).

Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming – £8.99

In this cozy cooking game, you’ll grow ingredients, prep toppings, and serve up perfect pizzas. Pick your character (cat or bunny), and your fluffy friend will run the local market while you handle the hustle.

EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801 – £5.49

This action RPG was released in 1989. Players take on the role of a young traveler, journeying through the world of Rune Worth, gradually becoming entangled in a grand adventure. At first glance, it may seem like a conventional action RPG, but it is packed with unique features.

Final Zone – £5.99

In the future of the 2000’s, war is no longer fought with missiles weapons or nuclear bombs. With the high technology of militarysatellite, enable to monitor any large scaled forces. It was the beginning of new ear of small scaled land warfare weapons. At that time, new weapon called NAP (New Age Powered-Suits) was unveiled.

Howard Bowie, the soldier of the El Sharia Military Nation’s foreign legion was received an order.

Now, go to the battlefield to fulfill the mission even though it would be like a death sentence…

Spiritfall – £16.99

Spiritfall combines tight Platform Fighter combat, smooth movement, and Roguelite mechanics into one! Trek across dangerous lands, string together deadly combos to fend off swarms of enemies, and harness an ever-changing set of powers through a randomly generated map.

Ninja Fight – £1.99

Ninja Fight – This is an exciting fighting game in Asian style. You alone must confront a whole crowd of villains and only your steel fists will help you win! Choose one of the available heroes and go into battle. Clear the entire street from bandits to complete the level.

Wings of Endless – £10.00

Discover the secret of a forgotten war in Wings of Endless, a platforming Action-RPG with a captivating Pixelart style that will draw you in from start to finish. Step into the role of Hariku, a brash bounty hunter who boasts of being the best at his craft.

His life dramatically changes when a seemingly routine task morphs into an epic adventure, revealing the mysteries of an ancient war that was believed to have ended generations ago.

Accompanied by his enigmatic talking owl, Owly, and various unexpected allies, Hariku will explore vast varied landscapes, from arid deserts and damp marshlands to thick forests and icy snow zones. Every corner of this fascinating world is packed with secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Next week: Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, Labyrinth of the Demon King, Race Track Maniacs, Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC, Preserve, American Arcadia, Into the Restless Ruins, 7’scarlet, Boxville 2, and Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit.