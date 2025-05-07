Fireball 2 review

Look back at the Xbox 360’s launch and you’ll notice the absence of a standout system seller. The line-up mostly consisted of spillovers from the original Xbox, such as Rare’s Perfect Dark Zero and Kameo: Elements of Power, along with multi-format games from EA and Activision. That’s unless you happen to take the first batch of XBLA titles into account, where you’ll find Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved – the secret star of the Xbox 360’s launch.

This hypnotic twin-stick shooter went on to influence countless clones, and as recently as 2024 with the unrelated Geometry Survivor. Fireball 2, from Radiangames, is another that owes its existence to Bizarre Creations’ cult classic. It isn’t as brazen as some other examples out there, but it does borrow a trick. Specifically, Geometry Wars’ warbling, object sucking, blackholes.

In Fireball 2, you’re in control of a sparkly fireball with the ability to boost indefinitely. From the moment a game starts, tiny particles emerge, and to obtain a high score you’ll need to coax them towards bombs that explode when touched. The particles (or enemies, if you prefer) follow the movement of the fireball, making them easily lured or rounded-up sheepdog-style into a blast radius. Or in fewer words: Fireball 2 entails dodging enemies and luring them into bombs.

There’s tact to all of this, and a little bit of variety too. After detonating a handful of bombs, the next will have secondary more damaging nova blast that also pushes back the remaining particles to make a safe path. A gauge at the bottom of the screen tracks the next nova bomb’s appearance, giving scope to plan. Later, after levelling up by creating novas, it’s possible to form blackholes that’ll clear large swarms instantly. Then in the absence of different enemy types, waves alter. Some see the size of the playing area shrink, while others see more particles spawn. Learning these waves and overcoming their dangers plays a key part in staying alive.

You’re able to withstand a few hits, with more hit points doled out periodically. However, taking a hit doesn’t give a second or two of invincibility – boost through a group of particles, and you’ll take constant damage. One bad decision can see you go from having five lives to none, which is understandably frustrating. Become cornered, and you’ll likely struggle to emerge unscathed.

A few different modes unlock after reaching milestones, including a chaos mode where particles constantly spawn behind the titular burning ball, and a hardcore mode that only gives a small pool of extra lives. Every mode has a checkpoint system of sorts, allowing you to begin play on a later wave with a default starting score. This makes reaching wave 20 something obtainable after just 1-2 hours of practice.

The presentation is delightfully bold and brash, making for a package that’s confidently delivered. The particle effects are nothing short of mesmerising, and the upbeat music is more than fitting. Radiangames has been making titles of this ilk since the days of the Xbox 360, and that’s something evident in both the well-judged difficulty level and the way the fireball gracefully glides around the arena.

Despite having a handful of modes, though, Fireball 2 is something that burns bright before quickly fizzling out. I jumped in and out of it over the course of a few evenings for the 30-odd minute blast, managing to unlock the majority of achievements and set some impressive high scores. Well, scores that seemed impressive – the leaderboard is local only, sadly. It presents a simple idea that’s done well but doesn’t go much beyond that, possibly disappointing those expecting a long tail to their top-down shooters. Still, and as arcade-style games go, it’s better to be skilled at one thing than to be mediocre at many – and Fireball 2 is skilful in all the areas that matter.

Radiangames’ Fireball 2 is out 6th May on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.