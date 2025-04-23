Indiana Jones and Lunar Remastered Collection enter the UK retail charts

The UK retail chart is largely stagnant this week, with just a few titles swapping places inside the top ten. We do have a couple of new arrivals, however, so it isn’t entirely void of activity.

Hogwarts Legacy is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running, which appears to be down to a combination of sales from the last-gen Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions.

At #2 it’s a new arrival in the form of the Bethesda published Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The whip cracking, lip smacking, adventure also took no.1 in the PS5 chart.

PS5 pack-in Astro Bot moved down to #3, Monster Hunter Wilds held onto #4, while Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rose to #5 – which is the Xbox Series’ no.1 this week.

After a spell away, EA Sports FC 25 returned to the top ten at #6.

Minecraft climbed to #7 while also topping the Switch retail chart. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition took #8, Assassin’s Creed Shadows dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 1.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon missed out narrowly, going from #29 to #11 this week.

The Clear River Games’ published RPG package Lunar Remastered Collection made its debut at #27 in the all formats top 40, while also turning up at #14 in the Switch chart and #5 on PS4.

On 3DS, just two different titles passed through tills last week – Yo-Kai Watch at no.1 and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at #2. We remember when Argos cleared out the Yo-Kai Watch games for a couple of quid each.