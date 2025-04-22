The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is out now, includes Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, the industry’s worst kept secret, is out now on Xbox (via Game Pass), PS5 and PC via Steam.

This makes a busy week even busier – Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had an RPG to look forward to this week, in the form of the excellent looking Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Oblivion Remastered has been handled by Virtuos and features an Unreal Engine 5 visual upgrade that boasts 4K/60fps performance, new textures, modern lighting, improved animations, and dynamic weather. The HUD and map have received a tinker, while a few other mechanics have been modified. We can also expect new accessibility features.

This remaster is a complete package, meaning add-ons Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine are included.

A Deluxe Edition is also available, with bonus quests, unique armour and weapons, horse armour, and a digital artbook and soundtrack. It can be purchased as a £9.99 upgrade, or for £59.99 – with the base game priced £49.99.

Bethesda’s Oblivion launched in 2006, becoming a flagship title for the Xbox 360 during its early days, offering a rich RPG experience with more freedom than previous genre entries.