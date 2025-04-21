Out this week: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Days Gone Remastered, Steel Seed, Once Upon A Puppet, Amerzone, Super Technos World, New Evercade carts, more

It’s a busy week for new releases considering the time of year. In an ideal world, these would have launched late last week before the chocolate egg filled long weekend. It’s always the way.

Sony continues their penchant for remastering releases barely half a decade old with 2019’s Days Gone Remastered. Due out 25th April for £44.99 or as an upgrade, it’ll feature improved lighting, increased draw distance, and haptic feedback. Horde sizes have swelled too, with Horde Assault boasting 800 freakers on screen. A speedrun mode is also being added.

SNK’s fighter revival FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves gains its ‘Special Edition’ early access release too, launching 21st April ahead of next week’s standard edition.

Microids are bringing back Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy. It’s an UE5 powered remake of a cult 1998 point ‘n click adventure, now with full 3D visuals and transitional scenes. The story sees a French journalist return a huge egg to an uncharted jungle, travelling via a transforming hydrofoil vessel. It’s looking very polished visually, with richly detailed leafy jungles and abandoned villages to explore.

Once Upon A Puppet meanwhile is a side-scrolling puzzle platformer set in a ‘backstage’ world populated by oddball characters a flippant King has declared as trash. This too is looking polished visually, with its wooden world crafted from discarded stage sets and props.

Then there’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a potential hit. Due on Game Pass, as well as PS5 and PC, it’s a slick looking turn-based RPG with a smattering of real-time mechanics, such as the ability to counter and dodge. The story involves an expeditioner looking to break the cycle of life and death, faced with only a year left to live.

The creators of Close to the Sun are back with Steel Seed, a dark sci-fi adventure in which protagonist Zoe and her drone companion KOBY try to prevent the demise of humankind. Featuring a mix of stealth and parkour, it boasts over 40 upgrades spread over three skill trees. Again, it’s looking visually accomplished.

The PS4 and Switch also gain Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics, featuring a mixture of retro scrolling brawlers, puzzle games, and dodgeball sims – some of which have never left Japan before.

Evercade owners can grab two new retro-infused carts as well. Tomb Raider Collection 2 brings together the PS1’s Chronicles and The Last Revelations – complete with a previously PC only bonus mission – while Atari Arcade 2 features the likes of Berzerk, Frenzy, and Fire Truck. On the subject of physical releases, there are a few Switch retail releases of note, including the cult shooter Under Defeat and Atari’s re-release of Rollercoaster Tycoon.

We can also expect the dungeon crawler 9th Dawn Remake, top down shooter Deep Deep Deep Nightmare, a PS5 release of World of Goo 2, PS4 party game Squarena, four player survival adventure Oppidum, underground co-op adventure Sunderfolk, boss rush actioner NanoApostle, and the shoot’em up duo Sky Revolver and Akinakes.

ANNIE:Last Hope

Post Trauma

Hegzis

Out of Moves

The Fairy’s Secret

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH

Logiart Grimoire

Bartender Hustle

Gunship: Zombie

Squarena

Colorful Boi 2

Viking Heroes V Collector’s Edition

Golden Rails: Valuable Package Collector’s Edition

Cooking

Paper Dash – Las Vegas

Pacify

Survivalist: Invisible Strain

Sky Revolver

Akinakes

AMAZE!

Gnomes and Knights

Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary Edition

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

LISA: Definitive Edition

Lost Ruins

My Vet Practice in the Zoo

Next week: Forza Horizon 5 (PS5), KIBORG, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, MotoGP 25, Pet The Pup At The Party, FragPunk, Blazing Trail, I Am Your President, and Spellcaster University.