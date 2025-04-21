Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded steps up to Steam and GOG

We haven’t heard much from upstart publisher Rock It Games of late, presumably still hard at work on the strategic SPACE INVADERS: Deck Commander – which entered early access on PC last year.

The retro focused studio has managed to push a new release out of the door though. Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded is out now on Steam and GOG, bringing back two Jaleco baseball games with a CRT filter, an updated manual, and the ability to switch between the two on the fly. We assume this means both games can be played at once.

Released in conjunction with City Connection, it includes the NES’ 1988 Bases Loaded and the SNES’ Super Bases Loaded from 1991. The duo was renowned for their arcade-like feel.

“Bases Loaded and Super Bases Loaded have left a lasting legacy in sports gaming, and we’re very excited to work with City Connection to bring these classics to PC players,” said Michael Devine, CEO of Rock It Games. “Rock It Games is making sure to preserve the original charm of each game while making them easily accessible to fans both old and new.”

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded is out now for £10.99, with Sickhead Games behind the conversion.