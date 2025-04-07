Out this week: South of Midnight, Promise Mascot Agency, IXION, Commandos: Origins, Monaco 2, more

It has been said that April is a quiet month for new releases. We beg to differ – there are so many intriguing new games to talk about that we couldn’t even fit them into this round-up’s headline.

After launching as an early access release last week, South of Midnight’s standard edition hits Xbox Game Pass on 8th April. Reviews for this deep south fantasy adventure went live last Thursday and were generally positive, with many critics calling it Compulsion’s best title to date. “South of Midnight is a straightforward but well-executed action-adventure game on the surface, with a simple but satisfying mix of combat and platforming. It’s focused, filling out its 12-hour runtime nicely without ever dragging or relying on unnecessary padding,” said IGN.

Also hitting Game Pass this week are the WWII RTS Commandos: Origins – with world changing missions set in Africa, Antarctica, and coastal Europe – and Blue Prince, a puzzle adventure set in a house with constantly shuffling rooms. Forty six different rooms, no less.

From the creators of Paradise Killer comes the multiformat Promise Mascot Agency, which sees an ex-member of the yakuza attempt to make the titular agency profitable while solving the mystery of their exile. It’s a narrative driven affair set in a cursed town, with chances to recruit more mascots for your business. It’s looking pleasingly daft.

We can also expect the in-depth sounding space station construction sim IXION, annual update Monster Energy Supercross 25 – with a new physics engine and deformable terrane – the NeoGeo Pocket inspired brawler Pocket Bravery, multiplayer crime spree sequel Monaco 2, and the UE5 powered The Talos Principle: Reawakened – an expanded and remastered version of the popular 2014 puzzle adventure.

Other indies include the cutesy exploration-based adventure Pilo and the Holobook, pixel art Metroidvania Little Droid, low poly horror Mortisomem, and the side-scrolling shooter HordeCore.

After a few quiet weeks, the Switch gains three notable releases, all of which are due both digitally and physically. Star Overdrive gives the chance to explore an alien world on a hoverboard, with plenty of distractions along the way. Snow Bros Special 2 sees the cult arcade platformer gain a makeover, while Battlefield Waltz is a military themed visual novel from Idea Factory with themes of romance. Anyone mistaking it for a new Battlefield shooter is in for a surprise.

South of Midnight

Commandos: Origins

IXION

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Promise Mascot Agency

Monaco 2

Pocket Bravery

Star Overdrive

Snow Bros. 2 Special

Blue Prince

Battlefield Waltz

Pilo and the Holobook

Little Droid

HordeCore

Mortisomem

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Promise Mascot Agency

IXION

Monaco 2

Commandos: Origins

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy

Pilo and the Holobook

Pocket Bravery

Mortisomem

West Escape

Blue Prince

Detective From The Crypt

Ellphaser

Little Droid

Secrets In Green

Mayhem Mail

Mob Control

Windborn – Concrete Jungle

Capy’s Quest

HordeCore

Pinchcliffe Grand Prix Anniversary Edition

Detective – The Test

Resist

The Black Within

Firefighting Heroes: Truck 911 Simulator

Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue

South of Midnight

BEAR ESCAPE MISSION

Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose

Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaneer’s Legacy Collector’s Edition

Anima Flux

Suika And Dragons (Xbox Series X/S)

Hook: Complete Edition

The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass

Snow Bros Special 2

Despera Drops

Battlefield Waltz – Day One Edition

Poppy Playtime Triple Pack

Star Overdrive

SteamWorld Heist II

Pocket Bravery

Next week: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5), I Robot, LUNAR Remastered Collection, Forever Skies, Monument Valley, Hot Rod Mayhem, Moving Houses, Vinebound: Tangled Together, Rusty Rabbit, Bionic Bay, Chessarama, Leila, and Golf Up Tropical.