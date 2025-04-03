Vertical shooter Tiger Heli gains a new Atari 7800 conversion

Atari fans are about receive a brand new cartridge release, and for once this isn’t a homebrew game – although there are a few more on their way.

Toaplan’s 1985 vertical shooter Tiger Heli is being developed from the ground up for the Atari 7800, intended to be played on the recently released Atari 2600+ and 7800+ consoles. Features include power-ups, multiple stage exits, and a POKEY soundtrack.

The arcade original is often billed as one of the first ‘bullet hell’ shooters, with the NES version going on the sell over a million copies.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve really stepped up our investment in retro gaming, focusing primarily on the release of retro consoles such as the Atari 2600+ and 7800+. We now want to release new games for these systems, and Tiger-Heli represents our first foray into internally developed retro software. This new cartridge is for those players who have supported us by buying the new Atari consoles – we want to continue to grow the library for them,” said PLAION’s Commercial Director of Retro, Ben Jones.

Also releasing 18th July are three new cartridges: puzzler Avalanche, strategic battler Countermeasure II, the balloon popping Super Circus Atari, and a re-release of the cult classic Dark Chambers. Amazon will likely be your best bet for tracking them down.