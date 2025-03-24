Out this week: Atomfall, The First Berserker: Khazan, AI LIMIT, Bubble Ghost Remake, Karma: The Dark World, more

No sooner than dropping Sniper Elite: Resistance, Rebellion is back with Atomfall – due on Game Pass at launch. We can only imagine how many cups of coffee the UK developer has consumed in the last couple of months. Or perhaps copious amounts of Yorkshire tea.
Atomfall has been described as a British take on Fallout, taking place in the countryside after a nuclear disaster. British sci-fi elements feature heavily, along with familiar sights such as quaint rural villages. It’s more stealth oriented than Fallout, much like Sniper Elite before it. Reviews went live on Friday, and while it did gain high scores from a numerous outlets, a few critics – such a Eurogamer with a 3/5 – weren’t too englamoured, finding it a leaner take on the genre. The Metacritic for the PS5 version currently sits at 76%.
The cel-shaded action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan, based on the Dungeon Fighter Online (DnF) franchise, looks set to become a hit too, with the demo gaining a positive reception. Imagine a mix of Lies of P and Wo Long, and you’ll get the gist. The PS5’s AI LIMIT also falls into the same genre, only taking place in a sci-fi wasteland. This too has gained a bit of traction in the run-up to release, sharing some similarities with Stellar Blade.
The PS5 also gains Hitman: World of Assassination VR, Wired’s first person psychological thriller Karma: The Dark World, and Bubble Ghost Remake (also on Switch) – a revival of an early Game Boy title, entailing guiding a bubble through hazard filled environments.
There are plenty of other retro-style games out too, including the 2D platformer Shadow of the Orient, Atari’s Breakout Beyond, co-op 16-bit-style battler Kemono Heroes, side-scrolling fantasy adventure GladMort – also due on NeoGeo at some point – and a re-release of the cult point ‘n clicker I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream.
Other releases for this week include the first person horror Dollhouse: Behind The Broken Mirror, 2D Metroidvania Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, and the sports revenue restoration sim Sports: Renovations. We can only imagine the stench from those dilapidated changing rooms.
New multiformat releases
- Atomfall
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror
- Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark
- Breakout Beyond
- Blue Wednesday
- Sports Renovations
- Shadow of the Orient
- Kemono Heroes
- GladMort
- Mars Survivor
- Star Leaping Story
- Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn
- I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
Next week: Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remastered, South of Midnight Premium Edition, Koira, Sol Dorado Heist, Caligo, The Renovator: Origins, Fuel Station Simulator, Vagrus – The Riven Realms, Dagger Froggy, Project13: Nightwatch, My Little Universe, and Is this Game Trying to Kill Me?