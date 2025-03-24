Assassin’s Creed Shadows braces itself with a UK no.1

The delays seem to have paid off for Ubisoft. The publisher is currently celebrating 2m sales of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which also claims the top spot in this week’s UK retail chart.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition had to settle for #2, although it did take no.1 in the Switch top 20. These aren’t the only new arrivals, as BLEACH Rebirth of Souls made its debut at #14 while the Devolver Digital published The Messenger delivered the goods at #32.

Due to being packed in with the PS5 currently, Astro Bot returned to #3. EA Sports FC 25 dropped to #4, while Split Fiction fell to #5. Incidentally, It Takes Two – from the same developer – has seen a resurgence this week, now at #12.

Last week’s chart topper, WWE 2K25, fell to #6 during its second week on sale.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved down to #7, Minecraft crept to #8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained at #9, and then at #10 it’s Monster Hunter Wilds – down from #2.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows also claims no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, which is no surprise. EA Sports FC 25 is the PS4’s no.1, while Red Dead Redemption 2 rules the roost on Xbox One. The Sims 4: Life & Death is the PC chart’s no.1.

Again, it’s no surprise to see the long in the tooth 3DS chart remains stagnant. Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash takes the top spot, followed by Pokémon Y, Persona Q, and Pokémon X.