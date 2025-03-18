WWE 2K25 tops the UK retail chart while Broken Sword Collection on Evercade takes #28

Despite strong competition from Split Fiction and Monster Hunter Wilds, annual sports update WWE 2K25 was able to claim no.1 within the UK retail (physical) chart.

It’s also no.1 in the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series single format charts. Monster Hunter Wilds remains the PC’s no.1 (yes, Capcom put out a boxed version) while the evergreen Hogwarts Legacy takes no.1 in the Xbox One chart. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rules the roost on Switch.

Monster Hunter Wilds holds onto #2 within the all formats top 40, followed by EA Sports FC 25, Split Fiction, new PS5 pack-in title Astro Bot, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and finally Nintendo Switch Sports at #10.

Konami’s Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars tumbled from #4 to #30 during its second week on sale. SEGA’s Two Point Museum didn’t fare much better, going from #9 to #38.

The lower end of the chart also sees a new arrival. The Evercade’s Broken Sword Collection debuted at #28, making it the second Evercade cart to break the top 40. The first was Team17 Collection a few years ago.

On the subject of handhelds, GfK has compiled a 3DS chart this week. Three games feature: 2015’s Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash at no.1, followed by 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, and 2014’s Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl.