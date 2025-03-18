Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster due out in April, will include a digital museum

The recently revived Argonaut Games are preparing their Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster for an April 2nd release on all formats, with the PC version launching on GOG.

This 3D platformer, which was a hit on PS1 and also a graphical showcase for the then floundering SEGA Saturn, is being updated with new quality of life features and enhanced visuals.

We were sceptical that this was merely going to be a straightforward HD re-release, but today’s press release has confirmed a digital museum will feature.

Known as the Crocipedia, it’ll include design documents, concept art, animation tests, pre-release music tracks, and interviews.

“We are thrilled to bring Croc Legend of the Gobbos to a new generation of gamers,” said Jez San. “Our team has worked tirelessly to preserve the charm and nostalgia of the original game while introducing modern enhancements that make it even more enjoyable on today’s consoles and PCs. We can’t wait for players to dive into Croc’s world and experience the magic again.”

Here’s the release date trailer: