Ninja Five-O, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, Fable of Fairy Stones, and Omega 6 The Triangle Stars hit the Switch

Capcom are causing a stir on PS5 and Xbox Series this week with the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. Over on Switch, all eyes are on Konami who has two titles out this week, and a third – the anticipated Suikoden I&II HD Remaster – due out next week.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings together 14 games, mostly from the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 has never seen a Western release before, while Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist now offers online play. It’s also possible to save anywhere, fast forward gameplay, and rewind. A gallery of box art also features.

Ninja Five-O meanwhile gains a re-release through Limited Run Games. This is a cult GBA action platformer (known as Ninja Cop in Europe) famous for being highly sought after, with copies on eBay usually selling for hundreds of pounds. A time trial mode, rewind tool, and save states are being implemented for this re-release.

We may as well stay on the subject of retro inspired games, as there’s a whole bunch planned. Omega 6 The Triangle Stars is a 16-bit adventure with card battles and RPG elements, featuring artwork from the ex-Nintendo director Takaya Imamura. Freddy Farmer from Flynn’s Arcade also sports 16-bit visuals, along with Game Boy mini games, and takes the form of an arcade game.

Then there’s the short but sweet pixel art platformer Rabbit Raid – which we reviewed yesterday – a visually enhanced re-release of the N64’s 3D platformer Glover, and a localisation of Justice Ninja Casey – an obscure Super Famicom brawler/platformer by Sunsoft.

Other releases for this week include the adventure duo Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids and Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect, the abnormality detecting Prison Loop, colourful voxel-based RPG Fable of Fairy Stones – which has been likened to 3D Dot Heroes – and a belated release of 2016’s pixel art horror defence game My Night Job.

Blackbeard’s Treasure meanwhile is based around a coin pushing ‘penny falls’ arcade game, only the treasure here looks more appealing than 10p bags of Haribo and bootleg Prime Energy keyrings.

New Switch eShop releases

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection – £54.99

Duel alongside old friends as the iconic stars of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! anime return in this expansive collection of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! titles.

Including a plethora of Yu-Gi-Oh! games never-before-released outside of Japan!

Ninja Five-O – £19.99

Ninja Five-O entrenches you into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective and players become the Ninja Five-O. Utilize a wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique ninjutsu moves to protect the city of Zipangu and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses.

Fable of Fairy Stones – £13.49

A new hero is desperately needed in the world of fairy stones for chaos is slowly invading the peaceful and beautiful land of Middengeard. Can you uncover the source of this disturbance by collecting all the scattered fairy stones and restore peace to the land?

Omega 6 The Triangle Stars – £22.49

From the pen of former Nintendo art director turned manga artist, Takaya Imamura, and developers of the Retro Mystery Club series, Happymeal, comes a 16-bit styled retro-future, adventure, infused with RPG elements: OMEGA 6: The Triangle Stars.

Taiji – £22.00

Taiji is an adventure puzzle-solving game set in a mysterious world full of puzzles. Unlike many adventure games, the puzzles in Taiji all use a consistent interface: a grid of tiles which can be toggled on or off.

Freddy Farmer – £4.99

Freddy’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil dragon that lives on top of an abandoned castle.

The only possibility to rescue her is through a magic potion that only a mysterious wizard who lives in the forest can make, but to do so, he will need to get some very specific ingredients and these in turn must be mixed in a certain order using magical cauldrons that are spread throughout the kingdom.

With the only action of jumping, Freddy must collect all these ingredients while trying to avoid all the enemies and dangers in his path until he reaches the cauldron of each of the levels having collected the ingredients in the correct order.

Blackbeard’s Treasure – £4.62

Knock down coins one after another and obtain the pirate’s treasure.

Head for the treasure islands and defeat the enemies that stand in your way!

All the riches shall be yours!

Vertical Kingdom – £15.99

Vertical Kingdom is set in a world devastated by a war that lasted for an entire generation. The once great Empire is in shambles and it’s up to the Great Architect to rebuild toward its former glory brick by brick. Travel the land, embark on randomized, roguelite-style expeditions, and build new cities with a fresh card-based building system combined with an intricate resource economy.

Prison Loop – £4.49

Embark on a journey of anomalies and repetition in “Prison Loop,” a captivating puzzle game. Trapped in a mysterious temporal loop within a high-security prison, your objective is to observe anomalies throughout the environment and react if something alerts you.

Antipaint – £6.99

Embark on a quest to become the greatest artist in the world.

The battlefield is your canvas, the enemies are your paint. Literally. The art you make is yours to keep.

My Night Job – £11.69

Black night, an abandoned mansion and a bunch of monsters. Sounds like the perfect job. Players will have to use a a variety of weapons to save their skin and master the challenge of leading survivors to safety, while also defending the building from invaders. They can use more than 60 weapons, from vases and floor lamps to chainsaws, shotguns and ginormous hammers. If the monsters thrash too many rooms or the player’s health bar runs out, only an entry in the highscore list will remain of you.

LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator – £6.99

In the quiet of your workshop, process various rough stones to create gems with the ultimate sparkle.

Your gem crafting results will be evaluated! The more accurately you work, the better the rewards you will receive. The gems you create can be named and added to your collection!

Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids – £2.69

In this new anthology release of Crime Opera, explore a variety of short stories that take place before, during and after the events of the original visual novel, all presented in beautifully crafted hand-drawn style to convey the drama, emotion and gritty truth surrounding characters’ lives in the criminal underworld.

Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect – £13.49

Experience a new chapter in the mafia tale surrounding the Gallos family! This story begins 9 years after the original. Xander Gallo is now bitter, alone and out of control. He’s causing problems for not only other families within the syndicate but also for younger Gallo members as well. Those who remained behind to continue the family legacy are soon forced to take sides with or against Xander Gallo, while others who have seemingly moved on with their lives are pulled back in against their will.

I See Red – £9.89

I See Red is a twin-stick shooter that will put you in the shoes of Matthew Taurus, who is looking to get revenge on his tormentors. In fact, he is so focused on his quest that he stops paying attention to anything else… except his targets, constantly glowing RED.

Rabbit Raid – £8.99

Collect berries, find secrets with bonuses, throw objects at enemies or jump on them to win. Find secret stars and change costumes. Defeat the bosses and get to the last one to save the little rabbits from captivity. Explore green fields, caves, rivers, snowy mountains, icy lakes, deserts and ruins.

The Bodycam Shooter – £7.19

The Bodycam Shooter throws you into relentless, first-person combat where every second counts. As an elite operative, you’ll fight through intense, fast-paced battles across diverse environments, from war-torn streets to hidden enemy bases.

Escape Game The Painting Mansion – £7.49

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Party Poppers – £13.49

Party Poppers follows in the footsteps of Party Golf and Party Crashers with the same incredible customisation options and crazy competitive couch gameplay you know and love. There’s a game mode for everyone!

Shadowforge Chronicles – £7.99

Shadowforge Chronicles is a dark fantasy first-person shooter where magic and weaponry become your only allies in the fight against ancient forces of evil. Experience dynamic gameplay, an engaging storyline, and unique mechanics that make every playthrough unforgettable.

Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast – £7.99

Prepare for an intergalactic showdown in Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast! Experience classic arcade-style space combat reimagined with stunning graphics, fluid animations, and an electrifying soundtrack.

Blast through waves of relentless alien invaders across intense, action-packed levels, each culminating in epic boss battles that will test your reflexes and strategy. Upgrade your ship, master advanced manoeuvres, and unleash devastating firepower to reclaim the galaxy!

Jumper Jon – £8.99

Jumper Jon is a 30-second metroidvania-style platforming adventure!

Jon is a tiny devil who lives in Limbo. One day, something fell from above and caused a big impact. Jon decided to explore and found it was a girl named Jane.

Together, they will discover the source of the imbalance between good and evil on Earth and fight against it.

Explore Hell in 30-second chunks! It does not matter if you run out of time or die, you will get back and keep the items you get!

Glover (QUByte Classics) – £17.99

The cult classic from the ’90s returns! Glover is a charming 3D platformer where you control a magical glove on a quest to restore balance to the kingdom.

Roll, jump, and manipulate your magic ball to solve puzzles, overcome challenges, and defeat the evil glove threatening the world!

Overtop – £4.49

OVERTOP is an exhilarating game about a little owlet who has fallen from its cozy nest and is determined to return to the peak of the mountain. This game combines charming cartoon graphics with hardcore gameplay that promises countless unforgettable moments!

Lost and Hound – £11.99

Solve mysteries, find the lost, help people in trouble, track down criminals and save lives as Biscuit, the one-and-only doggo detective! User her superpowered hearing and scent tracking skills to catch criminals, solve crimes, track the lost and rescue people in mortal danger! As Biscuit, your kindness is a weapon against suffering. Use it.

Mycelium Heaven – £8.99

Enjoy a different and ingenious adventure in Mycelium Heaven where a fungus with a very peculiar diet will help save its home.

Craft your best strategy in this war and overcome levels where you’ll discover new and complex mechanics that will test your logic.

Justice Ninja Casey – £5.99

An unremarkable princess in an unremarkable castle has been kidnapped by a group of mysterious ninjas. Luckily for her, a young ninja named Casey is aware of the situation, and embarks on a mission to save her because… he is the Ninja of Justice!

Next week: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, Carmen Sandiego, Everhood 2, Sorry We’re Closed, Sugardew Island, Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity, Never 7 – The End of Infinity, Cyber Quest, Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists, Despera Drops, MainFrames, Wheel of Words: Crossword, Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power, and Go Fight Fantastic!