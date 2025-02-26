Snow Bros. 2 Special and Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute are coming soon

Clear River Games are starting to outline their 2025 slate, with two titles confirmed for March and April, set to arrive both digitally and at retail.

The scrolling mech shooter Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute arrives 21st March on PS4, PS5 and Switch, with the physical release planned for 22nd May. This series was better known in the West as Cybernator and Target Earth. This is the Saturn sequel to Target Earth, marking its first appearance outside of Japan.

Features include localised text, a rewind tool, rapid fire options, and a hint system. Your mech can also take more damage than before and boost for longer. Handily, the developers have fixed a bug in the original that prevented a weapon from unlocking.

Then on 10th April we can expect Snow Bros. 2 Special both on the Switch eShop and at retailers. TOAPLAN’s arcade platformer – think along the lines of Bubble Bobble and the recent Slam and Roll – is being remade with new Survival, Time Attack and Sky Run modes, along with the chance to play as a bad guy. New stages are also being implemented, while the visuals appear to have had a smoothing filter applied.

Purists need not worry – the 1994 arcade original will be present too.