Sid Meier’s Civilization VII and Rugby 25 enter the UK retail top ten chart

This week’s UK retail (physical release) chart sees four new arrivals. The Take 2 published Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was the highest charting, arriving at #2 in the all formats chart. It also managed to enter the PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series top tens.

Then at #4 it’s Rugby 25 from Nacon, which also managed to top the Xbox Series chart and take #2 in the PS4 top ten. Despite launching 13th February there are still no critical reviews available. User reviews have been extremely negative, making it easy to see why Nacon hasn’t been forthcoming with review code.

NiS America’s The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II had to settle for #25 in the all formats chart. Oddly enough, it was a no-show in the individual format charts.

The Xbox Series top ten saw one other new entry – Avowed at #6. While not named as such, this will almost certainly be the early access Premium Edition. The standard edition isn’t due out until 18th Feb, so it may place a little higher next week. Or perhaps lower – it’ll be on Game Pass, after all.

Filling in the blanks in the all formats top ten, EA Sports FC 25 reclaims the top spot. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (last week’s chart topper) fell to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rose to #6. Then at #7 it’s a surprise re-entry for Payday 3 – which we presume was either discounted heavily somewhere last week, or is currently being bundled with the PS5 or Xbox Series X somewhere. Hogwarts Legacy dropped four positions to #8, Super Mario Party Jamboree took #9, and finally, at #10 it’s Minecraft.

Other returning faces include EA Sports UFC 5 at #13, It Takes Two at #16, and NHL 25 at #40.

The long-suffering 3DS chart sees a double whammy of Pokémon this week, with Pokémon Y returning to no.1, followed by Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, Pokémon X, Culdcept Revolt, and Fire Emblem Warriors.