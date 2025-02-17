Amusement Arcade Toaplan launches on mobiles with Truxton as a freebie

If the recent Evercade cartridges weren’t enough, there’s yet another way available to experience Toaplan’s back catalogue. Not that we’re complaining, you understand – the former arcade giant’s games have always deserved to reach a bigger audience.

TATSUJIN’s Amusement Arcade Toaplan is available now for iOS and Android, offering a similar experience to Capcom Arcade Stadium. Shoot’em up Truxton is the freebie, along with demos of Tiger Heli, Wardner, Flying Shark, Snow Bros and Teki-Paki. Additional games can be added an in-app purchases.

25 arcade games feature in total. Here’s the full list: Tiger Heli, Guardian, Alcon/Slap Fight, Sky Shark/Flying Shark, Pyros/Wardner, Twin Cobra, Rally Bike, Truxton, Hellfire, Twin Hawk, Horror Story, Zero Wing, Fire Shark, Snow Bros, Outzone, Vimana, Teki-Paki, Ghox, Truxton II, Fixeight, Dogyuun, Grind Stormer, Knuckle Bash (snort!), Batsugun, and Snow Bros. 2.

Features include a choice of International and Japanese ROMs, screen filters, settings for difficulty, customisable touch screen controls, and support for Bluetooth controllers.

Your virtual arcade is customisable too, allowing you to decorate the place with standees, plants and more. Pac-Man Museum had a similar set-up.

Here’s the trailer: