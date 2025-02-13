Konami announces underwater stealth adventure Darwin’s Paradox

The bushwhacking Metal Gear Solid Delta isn’t the only stealth adventure Konami has in the pipeline, as they’ve also picked up publishing duties for ZDT Studio’s underwater caper Darwin’s Paradox.

Seemingly inspired by Finding Dory’s Hank, ergo every scene featuring the seven-limbed octopus, this colourful and creative looking adventure sees Darwin forcefully leave his natural habit, resulting in a bid to try to outsmart UFOOD INC – a food processing plant secretly planning world domination. We’re assured they definitely aren’t aliens.

Darwin can use his octopus abilities to sneak and escape, firing ink blobs, using camouflage, swimming, and sticking to walls. Puzzles will feature, along with sections set both underwater and within the heavily patrolled UFOOD factory, with Darwin doing his best to blend into the environments.

Darwin’s Paradox will be washing up on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. Stick around for the trailer: