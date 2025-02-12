Trails through Daybreak II, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Amber Isle, Dead Dragons, Afterlove EP, and Snezhinka hit the Switch

Love is in the air and on the Switch eShop this week, with a handful of games releasing to coincide with Valentine’s Day. These include the emotional side-scrolling adventure Afterlove EP – from the creator of Coffee Talk – the comical and cartoon-like arcade game Girlfriend from Hell, and Matchmaker Agency – which gives the chance to play cupid.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is out Valentine’s Day too, although we’re unsure what the connection is there. This collection features The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness. Yes, we’re stepping into the PS2 era. There is something rather obvious to address though. These entries weren’t critical hits, with franchise fatigue impacting the last two PS1 games, and The Angel of Darkness suffering from feature bloat, bugs, and a lack of direction. After several delays it launched in an unfinished state, prompting Eidos to hand Lara over to Crystal Dynamics. All is not lost as Aspyr often fixes bugs in their remasters, meaning we may see The Angel of Darkness in a playable state for the first time.

NiS America has another new RPG imminent too. The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II has been reasonably well-received, currently boasting a 77% Metacritic score. “With a more gameplay-focused and varied campaign as well as a phenomenally unforgettable cast of stand-out characters, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II really scratched a lot of itches for me that I didn’t even know I had,” said Video Chums.

Other notable new releases include the comical collectathon platformer Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, Team17’s prehistoric shop management/social sim Amber Isle, and the narrative driven adventure Urban Myth Dissolution Center – which Eurogamer awarded 3/5. “A stylish but slow-paced mystery anthology that’s just a little too sluggish for its own good,” was their verdict.

Retro diehards have a handful of other titles to consider, including an EGGCONSOLE release of Artdink’s 1988 ball rolling puzzler ARCTIC, the 8-bit style ninja platformer Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower, eastasiasoft’s Bomb Jack inspired Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East, and the flashy side-scrolling futuristic run ‘n gunner METAL SUITS: Counter-attack.

Falling into the category of ‘modern retro’ we have the anime-influenced military themed 2D shooter Snezhinka, and Kemco’s latest RPG Dead Dragons – which has a battle system based around outmanoeuvring enemies.

Then there’s the colourful co-op aircraft adventure Stunt Flyer – created by Torus, best known for licensed kids’ games – the 3D dreamlike platformer Doggy Up, psychological thriller Recall: Empty Wishes, and the Wales Interactive published 2.5D auto-shooter Slasher: Origins.

New Switch eShop releases

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – £26.99

Included Game Titles

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness.

Tomb Raider: Chronicles – Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past.

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts.

Key Features

See the Classic & Remastered Visuals: Play with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time

Travel the Globe: Follow Lara Croft around iconic locales including Cairo, Rome, Paris, and many more

Experience Lara’s Darkest Adventures: Uncover the secrets of Lara Croft’s past and shed light on the mystery of her disappearance

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II – £53.99

Return to the Calvard Republic and unravel the mystery of the crimson beast in The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II! One day, a shocking series of murders set the wheels of fate into motion once again. Chaos looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal?

Time may be the only key to unlocking the secrets lurking beneath the shadows.

Afterlove EP – £17.99

Taking place in the vibrant city of Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Afterlove EP is a blend of visual novel, narrative adventure and rhythm game from the creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After.

Step into the shoes of Rama, a young musician struggling to move on with life after the death of their girlfriend, Cinta.

Whilst his close friends and bandmates are all determined to help him move on, Rama has been stuck for more than a year. He’s neglecting his music, his mental health and his relationships.

Making things harder, he’s hearing Cinta’s voice inside his head, unsure if she is a spirit or part of his imagination.

Now he has just one month to get it together!

Rama’s band has a critical gig in one month’s time. Either he gets serious about his music and delivers the new songs he has been promising or the band will move on without him.

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip – £14.99

“Step into Terry’s flip flops in this short and delightfully sweet adventure of self-discovery as he uncovers what it means to be an inhabitant of Sprankelwater.

Girlfriend from Hell – £4.49

Girlfriend From Hell is an addictive and funny arcade 2D puzzle game. The main goal of the game is the revenge of a girl – to her lover. The heroine needs to find items and use them to turn her boyfriend’s life into hell.

You need to collect various items to make a trap with their help. For example: on the shelf there are toy balls. The girlfriend scatters them on the floor on which her boyfriend walks. When her boyfriend walks over these balls, he falls to the floor. Or the girlfriend can saw the chair her boyfriend is sitting on with a saw, and when the boyfriend sits on it, he falls.

Undying – £15.49

Infected by a zombie bite, Anling’s days are numbered. She must now fight to survive, not for herself but her young son, Cody. Ensure Cody’s survival in a zombie-infested world by protecting him and teaching him valuable skills, at any cost.

Amber Isle – £24.99

You’re tasked with running Amber Isle’s only shop. Gather, craft and sell items to meet the needs of your diverse Paleofolk customers. Does your brachiosaur buddy need a canvas as long as his neck? Maybe your microraptor amigo needs a mini-sized chair? Perhaps even some water-proof paper for a plesiosaur in peril? Different customers also have different needs, behaviours and preferences to learn. Haggle, pawn, and counter-offer your way to the top of the Shop Rankings! It’s up to you to run a successful shop to bring Amber Isle back from the brink of fossilisation!

Urban Myth Dissolution Center – £15.79

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center – your one-stop solution for dissolving and dealing with cursed relics, monstrous oddities, and dimensional anomalies!

Take on cases revolving around urban myths as Azami Fukurai, the heroine, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director…

Puzzle & Summoner – £1.80

Puzzle & Summoner is a competitive puzzle game.

Try to erase blocks by swapping blocks and aligning blocks of the same color.

When you erase a block, a monster is summoned and starts attacking.

The more you chain the monsters together, the higher their level and the more powerful their attacks will be.

Summon monsters with various abilities to win the battle.

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower – £6.99

A game inspired by Japanese ninja games from the 80s and 90s.

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower is a fast and smooth retro platformer in which you climb a giant tower while dodging enemies, traps and other obstacles.

Use your wall jump, hookshot and ceiling running abilities to make it past the various enemies and discover the legendary treasure of Demon Tower!

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East – £4.49

Get ready for explosive arcade-style platforming action as the caped bomb-collecting superhero returns in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East! This time, bombs have been placed at landmarks and monuments across the globe, spanning from Europe and India to China and Mongolia, and it’s up to Super Jagger to save these international treasures from certain destruction.

Run, jump, fly and dash your way across dozens of unique stages in 2.5D style as you dodge enemies and collect bombs as fast as you can. Complete levels without dying to gain extra lives and use bonus rounds to multiply your score. Collect coins, practice, earn flight licenses and even unlock new playable heroes!

Discolored 2 – £17.59

Discolored 2 is a first-person puzzle horror filled with mystery and suspense. Taking place in a world where color is power, your task is to use your puzzle-solving skills to protect it from a sinister organization.

Set after the events of the first Discolored, this sequel places the stakes higher and makes the dangers even greater. As you attempt to restore color to the rest of the world that’s been thrust into darkness, you’ll need to evade the clutches of a shadowy organization. These mysterious figures who use the power of color for their own demented purposes will do anything to stop you from achieving your aim.

METAL SUITS: Counter-attack – £17.59

A side-scrolling run-and-gun action game set in the future. The protagonist, Kevin, who has lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg, begins his quest for revenge against the alien Golida who took everything from him.

Witch of the Meta Loop – £13.49

+ Explore the entire island with your trusted companions, crossing golden wheat fields and snowy plains, visiting the library, and climbing the magical tower.

+ Choose from hundreds of abilities to build your unique playstyle!

+ Join the island’s charming inhabitants to uncover the secrets of the isolated land and reveal the truth behind the Demon King!

Matchmaker Agency – £17.99

Have you ever had a failed date? Are you tired of having awkward moments with strangers you just met from an online application or friends? Now’s your chance to change that. It’s time for YOU to become cupid and match couples together in this immersed, compelling story-based game.

Starting as an amateur in the ways of romance, you will quickly learn what it takes to fulfill people’s hopes and dreams. Gain reputation points and cash for matching couples successfully, unlock upgrades to enhance events, and enjoy the lovely feline companion Charles along the way. But don’t forget — it’s a race against the clock and you owe the landlord money!

Echoes of the Plum Grove – £15.99

After washing onto the island’s shores, you’ll find yourself the newly minted owner of a humble plot of land. Pull up your sleeves, grab your tools, and get to work building a farm that will last not only a lifetime but span generations!

Echoes of Plum Grove is a casual, cozy farm simulator where your decisions have consequences. What to plant, what to stock for the winter, and who to befriend will shape not only the town of Honeywood but the island itself.

Recall: Empty Wishes – £13.49

Recall: Empty Wishes is a psychological thriller set in Taiwan during the 2010s. Follow Yonny, a sister determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her brother, Tommy. As she delves deeper, she confronts unsettling secrets, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

Guns of Fury – £12.99

Explore a vast interconnected world, gain new abilities and weapons, battle epic bosses and stop the plans of an evil corporation before it’s too late!

Doggy Up! – £6.29

A platformer game where you play as a German Shepherd named Ollie, trapped in his own dreams. Can you pass the main challenge and free Ollie from captivity?

The game will delight you with pleasant graphics, diverse locations, the ability to improve character characteristics, and dynamic events in locations that will help you not to get bored.

Hone your character control skills to confidently overcome any difficulties and easily complete the game!

West Escape – £5.40

West Escape throws you into a chaotic frontier where the law is on your tail and alien invaders are wreaking havoc. As a fugitive desperate to reunite with your lost love, you’ll need to collect scrap, upgrade your gear, and face off against relentless extraterrestrial threats.

Fast-paced combat keeps you on your toes—dodge deadly attacks and strike back with revolvers, shotguns, and more. Every battle and upgrade brings you one step closer to freedom and the ultimate showdown in this explosive mix of Wild West grit and sci-fi action.

Stunt Flyer – £14.99

Complete many different missions in the shortest time possible and gain experience to unlock new planes and locations. Play together with a friend in split screen mode, together the mission will become an even bigger adventure.

Bioweaver – £8.99

In a mysterious underground laboratory, dangerous creatures have escaped. The road to the surface is blocked by many obstacles, but top scientists never complain about the environment. The organs and genes of unknown creatures can be your power. Make good use of them and create yourself a path of flesh and blood.

You can use basic programming logic to deeply customize your skill sets, and you can also create organs with different attributes and functions with the special crafting system.

EGGCONSOLE ARCTIC PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

It’s like a roller coaster ride—just when you think you’re having fun, you might find yourself in a game over before you know it! Vibrantly colored planets move around freely and unpredictably. Your goal is to skillfully switch the rail points and guide the planets back to their original positions to claim victory. This new-wave game has a pop-inspired vibe, making it easy to pick up and play. Can you guide the planets safely to the goal?

This title is a puzzle game released in 1988 by Artdink in Japan. Players observe planets (or metal spheres?) running along rails and switch points to direct them to their designated positions. With 30 stages in total, it offers plenty of gameplay value! While simple, this masterpiece delivers the best of action-puzzle fun.

Slasher: Origins – £3.99

Slasher: Origins is a chaotic, 2.5D, auto-attack survival game with rogue-lite elements and noir-anime storytelling. Unlock powerful heroes, create builds of unique abilities, and survive the escalating inferno of Mephistopheles’ underworld.

Dead Dragons – £13.49

100 years ago, humans triumphed over dragons, bringing peace to the world. But whispers of their return ignite a thrilling tale! Take on the role of a brave protagonist, uncover the mystery behind a young girl tied to the dragons, and decide the fate of an entire world.

Master the innovative Rotation Battle System—switch party positions mid-fight to outmaneuver enemies, protect your allies, and strike with precision. Build up the Ruin Gauge to unleash devastating attacks in Ruin Mode, summoning special allies to turn the tide of battle. Strategy meets epic fantasy in a game where every choice matters!

Snezhinka – £10.59

This is the sequel to Marfusha, the second entry in the series of high-tempo shooting game with simple controls.

Play as Snezhinka, an employee of a private military company in a dystopian world depicted in beautiful 2.5D pixel art. Go to various different battlefields and defend your objectives from the enemy’s onslaught.

Every day you manage to survive will net you a salary, but this goes through all sorts of tax deductions and other payments… and you’ll have to use your meager earnings left over to strengthen yourself, buy new equipment, and recruit coworkers.

Next week: Godzilla Voxel Wars, X-Out: Resurfaced, Marron’s Day, Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, Desvelado, Jupiter Hell, Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, 2222 Abyss of the Universe, Cabernet, Please Be Happy, Lone Fungus, and Ninja Issen: The Scroll of Dimension.