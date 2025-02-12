Kingdom Come: Deliverance II tops the UK retail chart

Another week, another new no.1 in the UK retail chart. This time it’s Deep Silver’s turn to take the top spot with their well-received medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. It was recently revealed that sales have been incredibly strong, with one million units sold within 24 hours of going on sale.

It isn’t just no.1 in the all formats chart, but also the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. Total War: Warhammer Trilogy is no.1 in the erratic PC retail (physical) chart, EA Sports FC 25 reclaims no.1 in the PS4 top ten, while Red Dead Redemption 2 takes the Xbox One’s no.1 position.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rules the roost in the Switch chart, fighting off competition from EA Sports FC 25.

The rest of the all format’s top ten comprises of EA Sports FC 25 at #2, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sniper Elite: Resistance – last week’s chart topper – Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and finally Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #10.

It seems that in addition to EA Sports FC 25 gaining a price cut, EA has also dropped the price on a couple of other recent releases. MySims Cozy Bundle is back at #17 (up from #40) while Dragon Age: The Veilguard returns to the chart at #26.

GfK have published a 3DS chart too. Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth is no.1, followed by Metroid: Samus Returns, Kirby: Planet Robobot, and Culdcept Revolt. Yes – it’s a top four this week.

Check back next week to find out how Sid Meier’s Civilization VII and The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II performed at retail. Avowed Premium Edition may make an appearance too.