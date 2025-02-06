Rendering Ranger: R² gains a re-release in March, physical editions planned

Even if you remember the days of the SNES, you may have not heard of Rendering Ranger: R² before. This run and gun/shoot’em up hybrid was created by Manfred Trenz, best known for their work on the Turrican series. A world wide release was planned for 1995, set to be titled as Targa in the west, but it only saw publication in Japan and in a very small quantity. This has made it one of the hardest Super Famicom games to track down, selling for vast amounts.

Ziggurat Interactive are bringing this lost Rainbow Arts classic back next month digitally, due on PS5, PS4, Switch and PC on 20th March.Limited Run Games meanwhile are offering physical editions, with pre-orders going live 14th Feb. Here’s what to expect in each edition:

PS4, PS5, Switch Standard ($34.99)



Game case

Game disc/cartridge

Translated Manual with added Retrospective

Controller Diagram card (specific to platform)

PC Standard Edition ($34.99)

PC Micro Box

USB Stick with DRM-free build of the game

Armageddon Edition ($99.99)

Collector’s Edition Box

Physical Copy of Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind]

Reversible 12″ x 16″ Poster

Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind] Original Soundtrack

Ranger Sprite Enamel Pin

Commemorative Metal Coin

3D Printed Metal Helmet Keychain

This re-release is powered by the Carbon Engine and includes a rewind tool, CRT filter, and the prototype PAL version of Targa, along with the Japanese version of Rendering Ranger: R².

Rendering Ranger: R² is known for pushing the SNES hard, utilizing many of its graphical tricks while featuring pre-rendered sprites. It’s easy to imagine a lot of people being excited to finally play it.