Breakout Beyond gets a lucky break, rescued by Atari

Atari and Choice Provisions – the developer behind the BIT.TRIP series – are joining to release the long-time-coming Breakout Beyond. As you may be aware, it was originally planned as an Amico Intellivision exclusive back in 2020 and consequently feared lost.

This latest entry in the brick breaking franchise will feature 72 side-ways viewed stages, along with an endless mode with an online global leaderboard. You won’t have to face this challenge alone, as a local co-op mode is being included.

A slow-mo feature also allows for great precision and more reaction time. Music and visuals will react accordingly depending on combo chains.

“The team thought it was a brilliant concept, preserving the heart of Breakout’s gameplay while also giving the formula a completely new spin. Breakout Beyond is a worthy new entry into the Breakout pantheon, and we can’t wait to see the insane combos brick-breakers will make,” said Ethan Stearns, Senior Director of Games Publishing at Atari.

Breakout Beyond’s cacophony of colour is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC later this year. An Atari VCS version is planned as well.