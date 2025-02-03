Sniper Elite: Resistance controls the UK chart

The UK retail chart sees a new no.1 this week in the form of Sniper Elite: Resistance, published physically by Fireshine Games. It not only takes no.1 in the all formats chart, but the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series charts as well – despite being available on Game Pass.

Ahead of the imminent sequel, the Xbox One’s no.1 is Kingdom Come: Deliverance this week.

LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE also managed to show up in the all formats top 40 thanks to the belated Switch release, taking #25. It’s also in at #14 in the Switch top 20.

Something called Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game has made a top 40 debut too, and curiously enough, it appears to be the PS4 version proving popular as it’s also in at the lower end of the PS4 top 20. Never underestimate the allure of easy trophies. It outsold the PS4 version of Sonic Generations X Shadow last week if you can believe that.

The rest of the all formats top ten mostly sees a shuffle. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holds onto #2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 falls to #3, Super Mario Party Jamboree remains at #4, and then at #5 it’s the evergreen Minecraft.

GTA V moves up to #6, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD falls to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-enters at #8, Nintendo Switch Sports swings in at #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Incidentally, GTA V is the oldest game present in the UK charts, spending 532 weeks in the Xbox One chart. The PS4 version’s tally is 528 weeks, while PS5 version sits at 116.

Finally, the long running 3DS chart is a top five this week (gasp) consisting of Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth at no.1, with Hey! Pikmin, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker, Culdcept Revolt, and Fire Emblem Warriors tailing behind.