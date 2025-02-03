Out this week: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Big Helmet Heroes, Rogue Waters, Moons of Darsalon, Under Defeat, more

It’s finally over. January, that is. Throughout February we can expect Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, and next week’s Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Retro fans may also want to look out for Konami’s re-release of the cult GBA action platformer Ninja Five-O, along with their collection of older Yu-Gi-Oh titles.
This week sees a couple of big name releases too. Well, kind of – 2K’s 4X strategy sim Sid Meier’s Civilization VII gains its pricey Deluxe and Founder’s Editions this week, ahead of an 11th Feb rollout for the standard version. Confusingly though, Amazon has the retail release listed as 6th Feb, while the Switch eShop also shows the 6th for the standard edition. Staggered launches can be annoying.
Deep Silver’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance II meanwhile launches 4th Feb on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. This medieval RPG stars a young hero named Henry, out to avenge the death of his parents. Combat is viewed from first person and includes a mix of swords, blunt weapons, and archery, along with stealth and battles on horseback. It’s up to you to forge Henry how you see fit as you travel across this 15th-century realm. Over five hours of cinematic cut-scenes reportedly feature.
We can also expect the 3D explorative beat’em up Big Helmet Heroes, Nacon’s siren wailing Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, the well-received retro style Lemmings alike Moons of Darsalon, new Metroidvania Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, and Loot Stack – Relics Hunter – which isn’t an RPG or action game, but rather a relaxing quest to tidy hoarded loot. Luck Be a Landlord offers something new too, being a slot machine rogue-like.
Shooter fans may want to investigate Clear River’s re-release of G.rev’s cult alt WWII shoot’em up Under Defeat, and Red Art Games’ long time coming localisation of the anime-based MACROSS Shooting Insight.
Also due are the pirate turn-based rogue-lite Rogue Waters, eastasiasoft’s side-scrolling platformer Mechanita, the four-player skyscraper smashing party game Fly Punch Boom, retro multiplayer FPS Spacepunk Survival, 8-bit style shooter HOLYHUNT, and a translated version of the Famicom’s board game-style RPG Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes.
Next week: Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, Slime Heroes, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, Avowed Premium Edition, Blood Hunting, Dead Dragons, Snezhinka, Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East, Recall: Empty Wishes, Girlfriend from Hell, UNDYING, and Afterlove EP.