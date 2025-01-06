UK charts: Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring chime in the New Year

This week’s UK retail chart runs up to 4th January, giving insight into what kind of games were purchased between Christmas and New Year, presumably to be played on new consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy is no.1 this week with the Switch version seemingly to thank, as the wizarding quest is also no.1 in the Switch top twenty chart. EA Sports FC 25 climbed to #2, and then at #3 it’s Elden Ring. This isn’t the Shadow of the Erdtree expanded edition, but the regular Elden Ring – which seems to be available for around £25 currently. The lengthy role-player is also no.1 in the PS4 chart, #2 in the Xbox Series top ten, and #3 in the PS5 chart.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – the UK’s Christmas no.1 – fell to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took #5.

Super Mario Party Jamboree fell to #6, Nintendo Switch Sports held onto #7, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the top ten at #8, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition holds onto #9 – while also topping the PC chart – and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

A few games also climbed the top 40 this week, including Mortal Kombat 1 (up four places to #12), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (up six places to #14), Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon (up fifteen places), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (up from #38 to #20) and Metaphor: ReFantazio – which went from #37 to #24.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Scarlet also managed to re-enter the lower end of the chart.

This week’s 3DS chart, for those curious, is a NiS America top two, featuring 2014’s Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth and 2016’s Stella Glow. Surely 3DS retail stock will dry up entirely in 2025?