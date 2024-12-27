Tetris Forever gains 1989’s Welltris

Much like Atari 50, Digital Eclipse’s own Tetris Forever is a collection being built piece by piece.

The latest update to the brick falling marathon includes Spectrum HoloByte’s Welltris, a PC game from 1989, created by Alexey Pajitnov, that sees Tetris pieces descend into a 3D well. This marks the first time it has seen a re-release.

Controls can also now be remapped in Tetris Time Warp, along with the control schemes for the console versions of Electronika 60, MS-DOS and Apple II games. The Switch version has also gained an audio fix. An update to rectify high score-saving issues is due in January.

Digital Eclipse plans to add more iterations of Tetris in the future, although it seems reasonable to suggest that Nintendo developed versions are still off the cards.