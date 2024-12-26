My Time at Sandrock Online, Star Trek: Legends, BABYLON, Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue, and My Life: Zoo Vet hit the Switch

The only thing worse than an avalanche of ice and snow is an avalanche of shovelware on the Switch eShop. Brace yourselves – we’re in for a rough time. A really peculiar mixture of limp-looking military shooters, near identical shop simulators, cheap-to-produce hidden object games…and something called Airbourne Grannies. We haven’t seen this much AI art since our last visit to Facebook.

There is a beacon of light within this storm – a handful of publishers are prepared to brave the shovelware storm, putting out titles of note. The two ‘big ones’ are My Time at Sandrock Online – with four player and cross play support – and QubicGames’ tactical battler Star Trek: Legends, a belated Apple Arcade conversion with over 70 characters to choose from.

Then there’s the reasonably well received Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue, which involves escaping from a crypt while solving puzzles and completing objectives, and My Life: Zoo Vet – which doesn’t appear entirely void of effort, and may even be able to justify its £26.99 price tag.

There’s a new EGGCONSOLE release too. BABYLON is a side-scrolling RPG originally released on Japanese computers in 1986. The product description gives the digital instruction book a special mention due to featuring illustrations.

Paw Paw Destiny might be worth a look as well, taking the form of an interdimensional adventure starring demons, cats, and dogs. Aren’t demons and cats the same thing?

Everything else seems like a bit of a stretch. Anne’s Zombie Odyssey appears to be a survival game with arcade sensibilities, while Golf Up offers four player tournaments. The amount of rubbish on the eShop this week has certainly made picking out potential gems tougher.

New Switch eShop releases

Star Trek: Legends – £10.79

Step into the role of your favorite heroes and villains from across the history of Star Trek and embark on an epic space adventure to control the mysterious Nexus. Battle to save all of existence in Star Trek’s official strategy-based RPG!

My Time at Sandrock Online – £11.55

In the Multiplayer mode of “My Time at Sandrock”, you will experience countless memorable moments with your friends. We look forward to you bringing more joy and vitality to Sandrock. Please have a great time!

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue – £9.99

Are you ready to embark on a spine-chilling adventure? Step into the shoes of the protagonist and experience the terror of being “Buried Alive” in a crypt. Your mission is clear: Escape the confines of your coffin, find the key to unlock the door, and unveil the dark secrets that lie within.

My Life: Zoo Vet – £26.99

Many exciting tasks await you in the zoo, and some of the cute residents need your help. From clumsy young animals to curious penguins and powerful elephants – they all need nursing back to health! Examine the patients carefully, figure out what’s wrong, and give them the treatments they need. Pack up your vet’s bag and off you go – they’re already expecting you!

No More Snow – £7.99

“No More Snow” is a fast-paced, action-packed top-down shooter where Christmas itself hangs in the balance! Step into the boots of Santa Claus (or Mrs. Claus in co-op mode) and battle through 10 snowy, danger-filled levels, from the eerie depths of a graveyard to Santa’s bustling workshop. With vibrant, cartoonish low-poly graphics, No More Snow delivers a holiday adventure full of festive chaos and explosive fun.

Tombs Of Myra – £4.49

Tombs of Myra is a turn-based puzzle dungeon crawler game.

Cats Visiting Christmas Town – £3.49

Your mission is simple yet captivating: find all the hidden cats across each artwork. Look carefully, especially for the cats in festive red hats, as you uncover everything from Christmas markets to tree-lighting festivals. Perfect for lovers of cozy puzzles, this game captures the magic of Christmas in every detail!

Paw Paw Destiny – £12.99

One complete cinematic episode ( x 18 chapters) with a theme of between beauty and ugliness

Use darkly humorous skills to solve difficult social problems in a surreal and comical way.

The story eventually arrives at a forbidden place in the universe, where an epic climax awaits against an ancient demon that manipulates the blood, memories, time, and dimensions of humankind.

Anne’s Zombie Odyssey – £14.99

Heart-pounding 2D action returns! Play until your fingers hurt and zombie heads explode! Survive while drenched in blood

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance – £2.69

Join the Celebration! In Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal and Romance, cats and friends come together to commemorate special occasions in two vibrant scenes that capture the warmth of new beginnings and heartfelt connections. Every corner is filled with details that spark the imagination, inspiring you to create your own stories around the lively moments you find.

Airborne Grannies – £8.99

Soar to the top scores while hanging out with the world’s most rad grandmas in “Airborne Grannies”.

These ladies in their sixties are not just passing time—they’re setting records and redefining “cool” with each jump.

It’s a game that mixes the nostalgia of arcade classics with a fresh, uproarious twist.

Eager for a challenge? These grannies sure are, inviting you to a riot of excitement and laughter.

Who says the golden years are for slowing down?

World War II City Rebirth Tycoon – £7.19

Rise from the ashes of conflict in ‘World War II City Rebirth Tycoon,’ where you take the helm as mayor to rebuild a devastated European city. This low-poly city builder challenges you to navigate the intricacies of post-war recovery. Harness strategic planning and resource management to transform ruins into a flourishing metropolis.

BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage – £5.39

Dive into the electrifying world of BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage, where music and mayhem collide in a heart-pounding symphony of destruction!

As Tempo, a music-powered supersoldier, you’re on a mission to take down DisKord, the malevolent AI threatening to silence the universe. Blast through procedurally generated levels, synchronizing your every move and shot to the beat of the music.

Golf Up – £6.29

Golf Up is a fun-loaded golf game you can play with up to 4 friends in several game modes. In Tournament mode, you can pick between the Classic or Points options, in which you earn points by getting good results in the Holes and making quick decisions for bigger bonuses.

You will also be able to play solo in Arcade mode and compare your score in the online ranking with that of your friends and players from around the world.

Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire – £26.99

Love cooking games? Manage 9 distinct kitchens, craft over 500 dishes, and rise to culinary stardom across 1000+ fast-paced levels in Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire. Customize your home, unlock trophies, and bring the heat!

Prison Escape Simulator: Breakout Master – £7.19

Immerse yourself in the intense world of ‘Prison Escape Simulator: Breakout Master,’ a cutting-edge experience where you take on the role of a cunning inmate trapped within the confines of a maximum-security prison. In this adrenaline-fueled adventure, players must navigate a web of intricate missions and challenges, each pivotal in their quest for freedom. From stealthy reconnaissance to bold confrontations, every decision shapes your path to liberation.

Cyberpunk Speed Assassin – £9.89

In New Eden, 2099, you are the Phantom, the last human assassin in a city ruled by AI and corrupt corporations. Navigate from towering skyscrapers to grimy slums, armed with cybernetic enhancements and an arsenal of high-tech weapons. Strike fast and disappear without a trace.

Spot The Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle – £4.99

An exciting challenge awaits you, where attentiveness and observation will become your best allies!

You are given two similar images, and you have to find 10 differences between them. Discover a variety of pictures from a variety of topics: nature, cities, animals, fantasy worlds and much more.

Cats VS Dogs Military Mission – £7.19

Dive into the fun-filled warfare of “Cats VS Dogs Military Mission,” where the age-old rivalry between felines and canines explodes into spectacular combat! Choose your allegiance in this shooter that combines tactical gameplay with a playful twist.

Pet Kawaii Shop – £7.19

Welcome to Pet Kawaii Shop, the most adorable pet management game in the anime universe!

This delightful simulation game invites players to create, customize, and manage their very own pet shop in a vibrant kawaii-style universe.

TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator – £8.99

Welcome to TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator! Dive into the exciting world of trading cards as you create, manage, and grow your very own card shop. Start from scratch and build your very own hub for collectors and enthusiasts.

The Escape Room Chronicles ep4:The 24-Hour TV Station – £4.99

Episode 4

The stage is set in an actual TV studio!

The protagonist is working as an assistant on a variety show featuring a famous host. After filming wraps up and the cast heads to the green room, our protagonist finishes packing up only to find that the studio doors won’t open!

An unexpected escape adventure begins from a world of lights, cameras, and live audiences.

Featuring fully refined graphics, immersive interactive elements, and various play modes with multiple endings, this game promises a unique experience for every player. With memo and camera functions at your fingertips, it’s designed to be easy for beginners and exciting for veterans alike. Dive into the world of simple yet addictive puzzle-solving with this thrilling escape game!

Dirt Bike Extreme 3D – £5.39

Dirt Bike Extreme 3D invites you to unleash your inner daredevil in an exhilarating motorbike adventure! Immerse yourself in the action as you tackle diverse terrains and thrilling experiences in the role of a fearless biker.

Sparking Beam Strike 1000 – £2.69

This game is a puzzle where you reflect beams and guide the light to the goal.

Move the blocks that can reflect beams skillfully, and clear the stage by hitting all the beams to the goal.

The game offers 1,000 puzzles, plus Extra Stages with even greater difficulty.

It’s a challenge that will put your calculation skills to the test as you figure out complex reflections.

Sports Supermarket – £7.19

Unleash your inner mogul in Sports Supermarket, the low-poly business simulator where you build a sports retail empire! Start from a small shop and grow into a multi-floor sports haven, stocked with everything from sneakers to pro gear, attracting fans and athletes alike.

Basketball Legends 24 – £9.99

Step into the world of Basketball Legends 24, where past, present, and future converge in an epic celebration of hoops culture. Gather your team of legends, experience the evolution of basketball across different eras, and dominate the courts with next-level gameplay and stunning visuals. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a casual fan, this game promises endless excitement and fierce competition.

Trench Shooter : Warfare Tactics – £12.99

Enter the battlefield, where every step forward is a fight for survival. As a soldier on a high-stakes mission, you’ll traverse dangerous terrain, eliminate enemies, and navigate from point A to point B while facing a series of increasingly difficult challenges.

Pizza Maker – £8.99

Prepare delicious pizzas with the right ingredients, bake them for the perfect amount of time, and improve your pizzeria while meeting charming characters in person or through delivery orders in Pizza Maker.

EGGCONSOLE BABYLON PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This is an action RPG released in 1986 in Japan. As a chosen traveler, the player’s goal is to defeat the beasts and restore peace to Babylon.

The game features a side-view action RPG style. Players attack enemies by dashing into them while utilizing various items (magic) to fight. Depending on your positioning, it’s even possible to attack enemies directly above you. Mastering this technique can make battles more efficient. Additionally, the game allows you to adjust the speed across four levels, so if fast-paced action isn’t your strong suit, you can play at your preferred pace.

There’s no money or shop system, and players progress by collecting scattered items and magic across the wide map, offering a simple and accessible gameplay experience. However, weapons and shields are automatically equipped upon discovery, so be sure to compare new items with your current gear before picking them up. If you do accidentally equip the wrong item, you can re-enter the room to re-equip your previous gear, so no worries!

In this game, you’ll explore the field, power up with hidden items and magic, and defeat beasts. Despite its simplicity, the smooth action makes for an enjoyable experience.

Next week: The Legend of Cyber Cowboy, Smoots Summer Games II, Parking Tycoon: Business Simulator, Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat, Broken Reality, Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator, Backrooms Horror Escape, and Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions.