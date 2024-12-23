Out this week: Star Trek: Legends, Doodle Taxi, Potato Arena, Jewel Fever 3, and not much else

It’s business as usual on the Switch eShop this week with dozens of games due, albeit many of dubious quality. It’s that time of year alright. Over on the Xbox Store and PSN things are predictably quiet, with just a handful of publishers vying to get their games on the digital storefronts over the lucrative Christmas period.

The biggest release, and by some margin, is QubicGames’ Star Trek: Legends – which was originally released on Apple Arcade. It’s a tactical team-based battler with over 70 heroes and villains to pick and an XP based progression system that unlocks new skills and rewards. Look out for it on all formats on Christmas Day. Other multiformat games include Jewel Fever 3, brazenly taking inspiration from Bejewelled, the pixel art Sokoban-style puzzler Kiting Cat, and the three dimensional 8 & 9 Ball Pocket.

Then on the Xbox Store there’s Doodle Taxi – a chilled open-world driving sim, in which the visuals become colourised over time. Special attention has gone into the soundtrack, which promises a ‘banger’ of a selection. Steam reviews seem positive. The same goes for Swords & Bones 2, a pixel art platformer with RPG elements first released on Switch.

Over on PSN there’s the reasonably in-depth looking My Life: Zoo Vet, four player party game Potato Arena, and the 12 table strong Pinball Jam Bundle – which has online leaderboards.

The 2D explorative adventure Morkull Ragast’s Rage is down for a retail release on Switch and PS5 this week too, due 23rd December, although we are a tad confused as it isn’t due digitally until mid January. So, who knows?

New multiformat releases

Star Trek: Legends

Kiting Cat

Jewel Fever 3

8 & 9 Ball Pocket

New on PSN

Pinball Jam Bundle

My Life: Zoo Vet

Potato Arena

New on Xbox Store

Bright Side: Quiz

Doodle Taxi

Swords & Bones 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Morkull Ragast’s Rage

Next week: The Legend of Cyber Cowboy, Sokomonster, and Moo & Move: Extra Grazing Grounds.