Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 climbs back to no.1 in the UK retail charts

The UK’s top ten retail chart has seen a slight shuffle ahead of Christmas. There’s still a dearth of new entries though, meaning pirate RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion was a no-show.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has retaken the top spot, up two places.

Hogwarts Legacy held onto #2 while EA Sports FC 25 fell to #3.

The next three positions remain unchanged, occupied by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports. MK8D celebrates 400 weeks in the top 40 this week, never leaving the chart since launching in April 2017. The portly plumber’s kart racer is at no.1 in the Switch chart, incidentally.

Minecraft climbed to #7, Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered at #8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took #9, and then at #10 it’s the GOTY candidate Astro Bot.

Despite movie hype, Sonic X Shadow Generations dipped out of the top ten, now at #13. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also exited the top ten this week.

The 3DS chart keeps ticking over – now a regular feature on these hallowed pages – with Kirby Battle Royale at no.1, followed by Persona Q, Fire Emblem Warriors, and Stella Glow. Respect to chart purveyors GfK for keeping the 3DS chart alive for this long.