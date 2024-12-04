Fitness Boxing 3, FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop, and Diesel Legacy hit the Switch

Nintendo’s on the pre-emptive, launching Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer weeks before the nation has gorged on turkey and mince pies. This Imagineer developed series has crossed paths with Fist of the North Star and Hatsune Miku in the past, but this entry is more strait-laced, featuring six fully-voiced personal trainers and thirty instrumental songs to punch and dodge to. A demo is available if you want to see how arduous (or not) it is.

Square-Enix also helps a quieter winter seem lightly less quiet with a new multiformat RPG on the agenda. FANTASIAN Neo Dimension is one of their more anticipated role-players, due to being created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of Final Fantasy. The story sees protagonist Leo wake in a world where an infection is robbing humans of their emotions. A musical score by Nobuo Uematsu also features.

Atari is also back with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, based on a 2017 remaster that combined elements from the original and its sequel. The Wacky Worlds and Time Twister expansion packs have been included here too for £22.49.

A later contender in this year’s licensed game race is Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, published by Mindscape. Featuring 50 side-scrolling levels, it sees Dog Man and his Supa Buddies using their various skills to put the Supa Bad Guys back behind bars. The unfortunately timed MasterChef: Learn to Cook! is out too, looking similar to the Cooking Mama series.

Then there’s Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, which sees a backpacker wash up on an island inhabited by the Gods of Greek mythology amidst an identity crisis. It’s your job to try and befriend them all and discover the island’s secrets.

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop is set to land on Thursday, taking the form of a roguelike based around fixing spacecraft to pay rent. Fail to do so, and you’ll feel the wrath of Uncle Chop, ending your run in a grisly manner. The humour is said to be inspired by Rick & Morty, featuring uncensored swearing and lots of goofy-looking aliens.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, meanwhile, is out now. This hand-drawn 2D brawler has been a long time coming, gaining interest from fans due to featuring four-player simultaneous battles. Even after being knocked out, it’s possible to help remaining teammates from beyond the grave.

Other new releases include the fast food restaurant escape room The Mysterious KumaDonald’s, bullet hell dungeon crawler HEAVEN SEEKER, sci-fi visual novel Stella of The End, and an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1985 side-scrolling RPG Riglas. PS2-era revival The Thing: Remastered may ‘shadow drop’ later this week too, as teased by Xbox Wire.

New Switch eShop releases

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – £49.99

The Father of FINAL FANTASY, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story.

Mechteria—a deathly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and lives—is slowly engulfing the world.

The protagonist Leo awakens with only one memory left to him in a strange land abundant with machines .

The human world, threatened by mechteria… a machine world, filled with mysteries… and the unseen dimensions that lie beyond both.

Using the Warp Device that was left behind, Leo must now embark on an interdimensional journey to reclaim his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age – £24.99

Diesel Legacy is a hand-drawn 2v2 fighting game – four players on two teams. Each beautiful stage features three lanes to freely move between, and even when a player is defeated their fight isn’t over! Work together to extend combos, parry attacks from beyond the grave, channel your essence to assist your teammate, and secure the double knockout!

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic – £22.49

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic™ is a new RCT experience, remastered in 2017 by franchise creator Chris Sawyer to combine the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic also comes complete with the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs! Create and run amazing parks filled with the most outrageous rides imaginable.

RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® Games. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop – £16.75

Where most of his customers find meaning in pastimes like worshipping deranged space gods, feeding random crap to a sentient black hole, endlessly digging for The Treasure™ or mentally enslaving donut shop workers, Wilbur lives a more humble life, fixing the galaxy’s ills one broken ship module at a time.

Stella of The End – £22.49

Key’s sci-fi visual novel “Stella of The End” is now available on Nintendo Switch™!

In the distant future, follow a courier and an android girl as they journey across an Earth that is no longer hospitable to humankind.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island – £22.49

You’re Alex, a rookie backpacker taking a much needed break from modern life. Your trip is interrupted when you are suddenly shipwrecked on Ambrosia Island; a beautiful long-forgotten place of myth and sunshine. It’s home to the gods of Greek mythology. They’re real after all, even if they are having an identity crisis.

Can you discover the secrets of Ambrosia Island in this sun-drenched ‘Friend Em Up’ adventure.

MasterChef: Learn to Cook! – £10.79

Choose your ingredients, slice, prepare, plate and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games!

The MasterChef judges will evaluate your dish based on your performance and speed. Complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along your cooking journey!

Trio Adventures – £8.99

The objectives are clear, find his friends, recover the items and to escape from scary beings that inhabit the darkest places.

You will be a fugitive, avoid direct contact with the monsters to succeed in each level.

Run, jump, have accurancy in your movements to collect items.

Trio Adventures are one of the most beautiful 2D platform games. All the characters are fun and each level has a unique look and are part of the story of the game.

HEAVEN SEEKER ――The Savior of This Cruel World – £16.75

In this title, you move with the left stick and aim with the right stick.

This is a bullet hell shooting game where you freely control your character and explore random dungeons.

When your HP reaches 0, you will lose all the items you have gained during this exploration.

The player gains experience by exploring many times and learning the patterns of the rooms and the nature of the enemies.

Pampas & Selene – £8.99

Pampas & Selene: The Maze of Demons takes everything you love about classic metroidvanias and brings them together with a cooperative, modern twist! Join Pampas and Selene as they collect powerful artifacts, overcome monsters, demons, and a vengeful evil with the help of the gods themselves!

The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald’s – £4.99

It all starts at KumaDonald’s, a famous burger chain. After dozing off inside, our protagonist wakes to an empty restaurant—no customers, no staff, and an exit that’s locked tight!

The curtain rises on a dramatic escape from a chain restaurant tucked away in a far corner of the world.

Featuring fully refined graphics, immersive interactive elements, and various play modes with multiple endings, this game promises a unique experience for every player. With memo and camera functions at your fingertips, it’s designed to be easy for beginners and exciting for veterans alike. Dive into the world of simple yet addictive puzzle-solving with this thrilling escape game!

EGGCONSOLE RIGLAS PC-8801 – £5.39

Released by Random House in 1985 in Japan, Riglas is a side-view RPG. Players take on the role of a young Osborne tribe boy named May, as he unravels the secrets of Beljuna.

While the game system involves moving with directional buttons and attacking with the A button, making it seem like a standard action RPG at first glance, the importance of key items related to conversations and the scenario gives the game a strong adventure game flavor.

Noteworthy features for its time include side-view graphics with a sense of depth, beautiful scrolling, a grand world setting, and NPCs who don’t repeat the same dialogue—earning the game high praise.

Pick My Heart Chapter 1 – £11.69

Pick My Heart Chapter 1 is the first part of a captivating series that blends romance and mystery. You and your best friend Yuina have won a dream trip to a tropical island—and you’re also judging a beauty contest! Meet the charming contestants: artistic Eimiko, elegant Haru, confident Tomoe, and playful Aimi.

Pick My Heart Chapter 2 – £11.69

Pick My Heart: Chapter 2 continues the romantic adventures of Sota and his encounters with goddesses and mortal friends. This anime-inspired visual novel unfolds in a vibrant modern world where myth and reality blend, leading to humorous, heartfelt, and sometimes challenging moments.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – £39.99

Whether you’re beginning your fitness journey or looking to up your training routine, there’s something for everyone!

Want to customise your exercise routine? Choose between Light, Regular and Heavy difficulties for your Daily Workout, as well as the areas you want to focus on, regular or Dynamic Stretching and even exercise duration and speed!

Or mix things up in a way that works for you in Free Training mode – whether you want to work up a serious sweat or do a bit of light stretching, the intensity of your workout is up to you!

Savant – Ascent REMIX – £5.99

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled elevator ride through a robot-infested tower in this unique bullet-hell/shoot-em-up title. Wield powerful magic, and acrobatic moves as you reclaim the Alchemist’s domain from a horde of mechanical fiends.

Sugar Tanks Arena – £9.99

Take the role of a super cute tank and face against evil grey tanks, trying to stop you from progressing!

Defeat all enemy tanks while dodging their bouncing bullets. Level by level they will get faster, smarter and deadlier.

Conquer 100 arenas of bullet-hell mayhem!

Westild’s Law – £5.99

Westild’s Law offers dynamic shootouts where you must cleverly use every element of your arsenal to achieve victory. Throw dynamite to clear your path or send enemies flying, you can throw your weapon at your enemies to stun them when ammo runs low and then take their weapons. Also when the situation gets critical, activate “ultra-sense”, slow-down time and enhance your abilities to showcase the true power of the hero.

Embark on adventures through 48 levels, each offering unique challenges. Prepare for epic battles where every step and every shot writes history in Westild’s Law. Become a Wild West legend, restore peace and order in your town.

Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible – £34.99

The key to the city has fallen into the hands of a supa bad guy, unlocking all the prison doors and releasing many evildoers. Help Dog Man and his friends chase down the supa bad guys in their most impawsible mission yet! Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities and gadgets such as Rockets Boots, Retractable Claws and Dirt Proof Pants. Together you can overcome challenging obstacles and defeat powerful bosses.

Next week: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Chernobylite Complete Edition, Victory Heat Rally, FAIRY TAIL 2, Snowman Story, Taito Milestones 3, Maki: Paw of Fury, Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition, Azura’s Crystals, Neon Beats, Monkey Kong In New-York, Ninja 1987, Rascal’s Escape, TIMORE NARHELMA, SMILE SIMULATION, and Block Blaster DX!