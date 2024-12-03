Black Friday deals fails to liven up a dull UK retail chart

Proving that this winter is far quieter than usual for new releases, not a single new entry can be found within the UK’s retail top 40 chart.

The top four positions remain unchanged, in fact, held by EA Sports 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Hogwarts Legacy, and finally Super Mario Party Jamboree at #4.

Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #7, while Astro Bot held onto #8. At #9 it’s the return of the currently discounted Sonic X Shadow Generations. Just Dance 2025 jives in at #10, which we believe is its highest chart position so far.

After entering at #9 last week, MySims Cozy Bundle has dropped to #32. STALKER 2 had a bad week also, dropping out of the top 40 entirely. Marvel Vs Capcom Fighting Collection is managing to cling onto the PS4 chart though, albeit barely – it’s currently at #20.

This week’s 3DS chart is a cracker. Reef’s Real Heroes: Firefighter is no.1, harking back to 2012. It’s actually due a PS5 HD re-release this week, we kid you not. Culdcept Revolt meanwhile is at #2, rounding off a very brief chart.