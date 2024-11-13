LEGO Horizon Adventures, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, Tetris Forever, and Rage of the Dragons NEO hit the Switch

This week sees more of this winter’s big name releases on Switch. It has fallen onto Sony, of all companies, to make a quieter-than-usual season slightly less quiet. Allegedly Sony and LEGO agreed that putting LEGO Horizon Adventures – a light hearted retelling of Horizon Zero Dawn – on Switch made a lot of sense due to its family friendly nature.

Kotaku was one of the first outlets to publish a review. “It’s still got a lot of the collectathon platformer dressings of most Lego games, and most of its platforming is pretty bog standard and unremarkable, but there was care taken here to make it feel like a Horizon game,” they said.

There’s a new Square-Enix RPG on the agenda too, again a retelling. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is based on what was known as Dragon Warrior III in the US, using a similar visual style as Octopath Traveller et al, and with a 35-40 hour playtime like the original. We imagine it’s a safe enough purchase, although consider that I-II HD-2D Remake is in the pipeline for next year.

Retro fans have plenty to mull over. From Digital Eclipse comes Tetris Forever, the latest in their Gold Master series with interactable timelines. The collection brings together more than 15 versions of Tetris, mostly from Bullet Proof software. What it doesn’t include, however, is the Game Boy original or anything published by Nintendo. If reviews are to go by (it has an 89% Metacritic currently) then there’s still plenty to get stuck into, including a new time-warping variant created by Digital Eclipse themselves.

Then there’s Rage of the Dragons NEO, a re-release of a 2002 arcade tag team fighting game with a host of improvements and online play. It seems to be reasonably anticipated within the community. Slam and Roll brings back arcade-style ‘clear screen’ platformers, influenced by Snow Bros. in particular, while this week’s EGGCONSOLE release is the MSX2 version of Ys. ININ are also back with Irem Collection Volume 2, which includes Air Duel, GunForce and GunForce II for £19.99. Dorfs: Hammers for Hire prides itself on having arcade sensibilities too.

Microids, meanwhile, is preparing to release Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest – a remaster of a cult isometric PC adventure game from 1994, set in a world that mixes magic with technology. The original was reasonably successful, published by EA no less. This update includes new music from the original composer.

Other releases for this week include the abstract Great God Grove – starring bickering Gods – the nonlinear ‘whodunnit’ Mindcop, the explorative open-world adventure Petit Island, the hand drawn RPG VED, the well-received hellish deck builder Heretic’s Fork, and the narrative driven puzzler sequel NAIRI: Rising Tide. We quite enjoyed the original. The pollution scrubbing Cat Clean Ocean might also be worth a look, having a comical tone and messages of environmental responsibility.

Rounding off the week are a couple of short stories, with Miniatures offering a collection of tales based around arbitrary objects, and A Good Gardener involving an elderly gent growing food for the war effort. Both promise to take around an hour of your day.

New Switch eShop releases

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – £49.99

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy.

Battle a vast array of monsters in classic DRAGON QUEST turn-based battles. Set party tactics and switch up weapons, abilities and spells to take on all of the challenging foes that await you.

Tetris Forever – £29.50

Unrivaled after four decades, Tetris Forever celebrates the original, genre-inspiring puzzle game that escaped from behind the Iron Curtain, onto the world stage, and into our cultural consciousness!

More than 15 playable classic games from the series’ history are featured, including many being released for the first time outside Japan. Battle your friends in the multiplayer cult favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, create massive explosions to clear lines in Super Bombliss, and see where it all began in 1984 with an accurate recreation of the first version of Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer.

Petit Island – £26.99

Petit Island is a charming open-world narrative exploration game set in a beautiful tropical paradise! Walk a mile in Lily’s paws as she embarks on a quest to rediscover the untold adventures of her once daring and free-spirited Grandpaw.

In his younger days, Grandpaw was a cat of boundless curiosity and bravery. Full of stories and experiences, he spent his youth exploring the islands and going on many adventures. But ever since the big move to the city, he has left his adventuring days behind him.

Now in his twilight years, Grandpaw’s memories are beginning to fade. All that remains are fragments of stories shared with his beloved grandchild, Lily, and some in his old journal that has recently been discovered. Can you help Grandpaw remember his past and discover your own adventuring spirit?

LEGO Horizon Adventures – £59.99

Journey to a distant future, where the land is made of LEGO bricks and lush nature has reclaimed the Earth. Meet the Nora tribe who live in the settlement of Mother’s Heart, and catch your first glimpse of the incredible dinosaur-like machines that roam the forests, mountains, and deserts that stretch beyond the village walls…

EGGCONSOLE Ys MSX2 – £5.39

This is an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1987 in Japan. Players take on the role of Adol Christin, a red-haired adventurer, as he embarks on a journey to seek the six Books of Ys.

At the time of its release, the PC gaming industry was saturated with challenging RPGs. However, Nihon Falcom took a different approach with this game, releasing it with the concept of “Now, it’s the era to bring kindness in RPGs,” aiming to create an RPG that everyone could enjoy.

The game features clever level-up settings that eliminate the hassle of grinding for experience points, the removal of unreasonable traps, and agile characters that move smoothly. With numerous thoughtful design choices, the game can be enjoyed comfortably, and it is not an exaggeration to say that it is filled with “kindness,” as the tagline suggests.

The MSX2 version differs from the original in several ways, including modified graphics for shops and changes to boss attacks (such as the number of scythes wielded by Pictimos). Additionally, the BGM uses PSG sound, with some tracks replaced by PSG-exclusive compositions. By paying attention to these differences, you might discover new aspects of Ys that add to its charm.

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest – £24.99

Step into Twinsun’s fantastical world in this action-adventure remake! Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest brings brand new visuals, new music by the original composer, and smoother gameplay to the iconic classic released back in 1994.

Twinsen is back in this remake featuring a new stylish makeover and modernized gameplay. Faithful to the original game, Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest takes you on an epic journey on a small planet harboring both magic and technology.

Irem Collection Volume 2 – £19.99

Brace yourselves– ININ is coming in guns blazin’ for the 2nd volume of IREM arcade classics! With iconic IREM titles Air Duel, GunForce and GunForce II, this is one action-packed collection you can’t miss.

These three titles are absolute classics and a must-play for fans of old-school action games. So, sit tight, hit play, and enjoy the nostalgic fun of these iconic IREM classics!

NAIRI: Rising Tide – £12.19

Explore a lively oasis city filled with charming characters, forgotten ruins and ominous conspiracies in the second chapter of NAIRI, a narrative puzzle adventure about Nairi’s perilous quest to save her family.

Navigate complex puzzle-dungeons! Use the new Toolbelt to combine items in inventive ways to solve puzzles!

Gather coins to recruit characters, uncover hidden lore and tailor your experience with helpful hints and map systems!

Heretic’s Fork – £8.49

Thank you for submitting your application for the position of Hell’s Manager. We are pleased to offer you the job and extend a warm welcome to our team. As you may know, we have some overpopulation issues that we believe can be resolved with your help.

Your role will involve not only managing the current population but also implementing innovative strategies to streamline our operations. You will be tasked with punishing sinners using our state-of-the-art computer system, HERETIC’S FORK, developed by DeusVult Inc.

We are confident that your skills and expertise will greatly contribute to maintaining order and efficiency in our unique environment. We look forward to having you on board and seeing the positive impact you will bring to our organization.

VED – £20.99

VED is a story-driven RPG featuring stunning hand-drawn art and animation combined with a unique teleporting system, turn-based combat mechanics and rogue-lite elements.

Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with a rich storytelling experience, dozens of irreversible consequences and alternative endings, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master!

Rage of the Dragons NEO – £17.99

Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with Rage of the Dragons NEO!

Rage of the Dragons brings back the adrenaline of 2D battles with refined gameplay, charismatic characters and a dual combat system that demands strategy and precision. In this game, every blow counts and every decision can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Rage of the Dragons NEO is a updated version of Rage of the Dragons, released in 2002 for arcades. It was a unique and innovative game, mainly due to its highly praised visuals and technical aspects at the time. With beautiful scenery and animations, incredible moves and an acclaimed soundtrack, it’s a must-have for any fighting game lover.

Famous for being very challenging, Rage of the Dragons NEO is based on tag team battles where the player uses two characters, controlling one at a time, being able to alternate them during combat, and being able to use both at the same time to perform unique special moves.

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire – £13.49

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire is an arcade co-op game about a group of dwarven weaponcrafters and armorsmiths, traveling through the world to wherever the scent of war and gold takes them. Participating indirectly in various battles, the crew of the Dorfenwagen only has a limited time to deliver all the armaments that the soldiers request, putting them in a constant race against time and the unstoppable advance of the enemy.

Debut Project: Cooking Café – £24.99

Creative cooking in a cool café!

As a new café employee, you’ll be taking orders and completing challenges on your journey to create recipes which will take social media by storm.

Share pics of your cooking to get Likes and boost your café’s rating.

See if your culinary creativity can earn a million followers for the café!

49 Keys – £8.69

49 Keys is a narrative-focused game that will test your wits and nerves. Peruse the pages of a Lovecraftian tale, interact with maps and solve the puzzles encountered along the way. Trace your master’s footsteps to uncover the deepest secrets of the arcane, on a quest brimming with horror and magic.

DESERTED – £16.74

Deserted is a stylized 3D action adventure with light RPG and narrative elements. Inspired by the alien atmosphere of Out Of This World, Deserted combines narrative storytelling with survival and fast paced strategic combat to deliver a thrilling adventure.

In an unknown distant system, you crash land on a mysterious planet. As your mission Captain takes his last breath, your journey unfolds and the fight for survival begins.

Players will traverse dense forests, enormous spires, and ancient ruins set against a colourful low poly aesthetic. Many secrets and paths lay hidden for players to uncover the lore and upgrades to your arsenal.

MONPIC -The Hatchling Meets a Girl- – £7.49

MONPIC is a short fantasy adventure game where you can experience a captivating story of ‘Monsters’ and ‘Humans’ while enjoying a point-and-click exploration game.

Guide Yuzuki and Piko on their journey.

Aerofly FS Flight Simulator – £22.49

Aerofly FS is a highly realistic flight simulator for beginners as well as experienced pilots. Explore the world of flying with extremely detailed and accurately simulated airliners, fully animated 3D cockpits and realistic aircraft systems. Fly complex airliners, business jets, fighter jets and warbirds, general aviation aircraft, aerobatic stuntplanes and gliders across the world-wide photorealistic landscape.

Voodoo Strikers – £6.99

Welcome to the world of ball sports! Get ready to experience the cutest and most fun sports game you’ve ever played. With colorful graphics, adorable characters, and exciting gameplay, you’ll have a blast competing in various sports activities. Let’s play!

JankenUp! – £6.29

Welcome to JanKenUP!, an exciting combat game that breaks with traditional schemes. Instead of the typical punches and combos, strategy boils down to three buttons: rock, paper, and scissors. Get ready for a cerebral challenge where your quick thinking and mental agility are key!

Hop on the elevator of fun and prepare to act swiftly! Face all kinds of rivals and prove that you can outshine everyone in the arena. Become the undisputed champion!

Miniatures – £4.99

Inside an old wooden box lies four curious items: a toy lizard, a captured moth, a screwdriver and a seashell. Each one has its own story to tell…

Step into four hand-drawn memories and discover the mysteries lurking beneath the seemingly calm surface. Explore one story at a time, or play them in a single sitting, in this solo-play adventure about the stories we tell ourselves and how they shape our world.

Bullet Runner – £15.29

Fight your way through HORDES OF POWERFUL ENEMIES, execute combat strategies with quick reflexes to take on the biggest of the baddies.

You will find a wide variety of BIG GUNS along the way, nail down brutal attacks, and mow down all the enemies to explore the vast world deeper and deeper on your mission to destroy the clone army.

Combine CRAZY MOVEMENT AND COMBAT MECHANICS to make your way through dynamic environments. Dodge, slide, swing and shoot your way to victory!

Drone World Tour: Flight Simulator – £4.99

You become the operator of a high-tech drone that will have to go through exciting challenges and complete many tasks! Your main goal is to reach the specified point on time and without damage, avoiding various obstacles that threaten your drone.

Meowsterpiece Museum – £2.69

Are you up for the challenge of finding five hundred sneaky cats? ^^

In this game, you’ll find:

– An original soundtrack…

– Replicas of 10 beautiful, famous paintings…

– 500 hidden cats…

– An atmosphere of thought and relaxation ^^

Matsuro Palette – £8.99

A mystery horror visual novel game where you must survive seven days with a cursed painting.

The protagonist, trapped in a gloomy studio for seven days, must contend with a cursed painting of a girl to survive. Rely on notes from past victims and manage to successfully paint her portrait. Be careful not to upset her, or you’ll quickly find yourself facing an unfortunate fate!

Will you be the one to finally finish her?

Platform 9 – NO WAY OUT – £5.99

No Way Out: Platform 9 is a spine-chilling psychological horror game where players must navigate a dark and mysterious office building filled with anomalies, creatures, and mind-bending puzzles. Your mission is to ascend through 19 increasingly treacherous floors, each one testing your ability to think under pressure.

SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR – £4.99

SCP-087 refers to an anomalous structure that appears to resemble a stairwell. Attempts to reach the end of the stairwell have been unsuccessful, with subjects reporting an oppressive atmosphere upon entering the structure. Auditory hallucinations, specifically the sound of distant and distressed voices, are frequently reported by those who explore SCP-087. Light sources do not function effectively beyond a few meters within the structure, as the surrounding darkness appears to absorb any illumination.

Mindcop – £12.99

The quiet hamlet of Merrylin Crater Camp is shaken by a murder!

Uncover the truth in this non-linear „whodunnit“ detective game. As the Mindcop you have 5 days to catch the true killer among Merrilyn Crater Camp’s inhabitants.

Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST – £35.99

Goblin Slayer arrives on consoles, from the hands of the original creators! Creator of the series Kumo Kagyu concocted the original concept and series composition; Noboru Kannatsuki, who also worked on Goblin Slayer, designed the main character for this new story set in the Four-Cornered World.

In keeping with the style of the Goblin Slayer universe, the game is a tactical RPG where players will have to consider battlefield positions, specific unit abilities and the weaknesses of their enemies.

Great God Grove – £16.75

THE WORLD IS ENDING AND THE GODS ARE SQUABBLING! Suck up and launch speech bubbles in a wacky world of puzzles, puppets, and weird gods… or THE RIFT WILL CONSUME US ALL!!

Once in a generation, the gods come together to postpone the apocalypse. But this time, the god of communication started a bunch of heavenly fights and then went awol.

With the sky splitting and the gods in disarray, who’s gonna join the Bizzyboys to help SAVE DA WORLD FROM A-POCKY-LIPS???

Access Denied: Escape – £4.99

Access Denied: Escape is a 3D device-hacking puzzle game in a cyberpunk setting.

In the future, people no longer trust computer networks and prefer to use physical devices to store important information. You are a professional hacker of such Data Vaults. Use your wits and powers of observation to discover the secret hidden within the walls of this laboratory.

In order to escape, you need to not only complete the work but also uncover the secret of this place.

Land of Mushrooms – £2.19

Combine a delightful array of mushrooms, from the elegant Parasol to the flavorful Chanterelle, as you skillfully drop them into the pot.

Connect identical mushrooms to watch them blossom into magnificent, larger fungi. But beware of obstacles like bombs and discover the magic of the rainbow mushroom, enabling connections with any mushroom.

This is a casual game where players are tasked with merging mushrooms to create larger and more enchanting fungi. The goal is to keep the pot from overflowing while navigating around obstacles and using special items to your advantage.

Cat Clean Ocean – £6.99

Cat Clean Ocean invites players on a heartwarming mission to restore the beauty of the ocean. You play as an adventurous cat tasked with cleaning up pollution, removing debris, and rescuing marine life from environmental threats. The game blends engaging challenges with an eco-conscious message, offering players the chance to explore vibrant underwater worlds while making a real difference.

A Good Gardener – £2.39

You are charged with growing plants for your nation’s war-effort. Can you truly sprout roots in such a place?

A Good Gardener is a short story game and can be completed in one or two sittings.

Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator – £9.99

Experience the thrill of medieval chivalry in Mounted Knights Battle, where you’ll embark on a captivating journey as a courageous knight vying for honor and romance. Craft your own legendary warrior, proudly wave your chosen flag, and fortify your armor, spear, and steed to triumph in prestigious tournaments held across a multitude of vibrant cities.

Who Needs a Hero? – £4.99

Get ready for the story of a weak and naked adventurer seeking for fame, lots of gold and power! Along your quest you’ll face many choices between two answers, usually “Yes” or “No”.

But choose wisely, these choices will directly affect your fame, gold, followers, and even the story. Roll the dice to see who will win in each decisive battle with menacing monsters. The more strength you have, the higher your chances of defeating the enemy.

Maybe you’ll become a legendary hero, and maybe you’ll even be able to afford some new clothes!

Check and Slash – £4.49

Check and Slash is an action-packed roguelite where chess meets fast-paced combat. You play as the Black King, wielding a sword to fight your way through waves of White enemies in a single epic level, all while seeking to free your army from the enemy’s grasp.

Welcome to the world of Check and Slash!

In this chess-inspired battlefield, you’ll slash through White enemy pieces, using your strategic mind and swift combat skills. With every enemy you defeat, you move closer to reclaiming your throne. But beware—the challenge grows with each encounter, and only the strongest will survive. Can you conquer the board, defeat the final boss, and free the Black pieces?

Smoothcade – £7.99

Smoothcade is a cute “clear the screen” modern-arcade game that features co-op gameplay for up to four players. Recover the missing golden blender through 100 platform-jumping, puzzle-solving levels in story mode – consisting of handcrafted levels and a ton of fruity critters!

Players must capture critters using projectiles called cloudies. They then must rush into the cloudie to pop critters from the screen. Players can choose and swap between Mercy and Mayhem cloudies through a karma system – which impacts special bonus items and power-ups.

Slam and Roll – £12.59

Earth’s monuments are under attack, conventional human arsenal is ineffective against the extraterrestrial invaders. Fortunately, the sports club, armed with enhanced sports equipment, is ready to defend our planet alongside the ingenious Dr. McLabby!

Slam And Roll pays homage to 90s arcade ‘stage clear’ games, blending inspired mechanics and a distinctive art style with modern gameplay standards.

Experience pure joy as you encounter endless enemies, challenging bosses, bonus stages, mind-bending puzzles, and hidden secrets.

Embark on a thrilling journey through 200+ stages, including expansive scrolling levels spread across 8 worlds and 4 game modes.

Next week: MySims: Cozy Bundle, Touhou Spell Carnival, Stray, AMEDAMA, Divine Dynamo Flamefrit, Jerry Anker and the Quest to get Love, Ichima-san, Cook For Love, Homecoming -KITAKU, Project 13: Taxidermy Trails, Hakkakudoku, Servonauts, Time Walker: Dark World, Zero to Dance Hero, SHINJUKU SOUMEI, Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe, Super Bunny Man, Spellagis, and Flight Attendant Simulator: Onboard Tasks.