Five ‘Net Yaroze’ PlayStation games arrive on Antstream Arcade

Back in August it was revealed that Net Yaroze games are coming to Antstream Arcade. Today, the first five games are ready to launch on the retro game streaming service.

Firstly though, and for the uninformed, Net Yaroze was Sony’s home development system based on the PS1, allowing budding programmers to create their own games. Finished products were often included on demo discs packaged with The Official PlayStation Magazine, with a handful going on to achieve a cult status.

The good news is that the five debut games include some of the best. The line-up consists of the time manipulation puzzle platformer Time Slip, block shoving puzzler Pushy IIb, the brick breaking arcade game Bouncer 2 – which featured not a bat ‘n ball, but rather dudes on bouncy platforms – isometric mech shooter Arena, and the low poly fantasy RPG-lite Adventure Game.

Antstream Arcade’s CEO, Steve Cottam, said: “We’re thrilled to preserve and celebrate the spirit of innovation that Net Yaroze games represent. These titles, created by passionate developers from around the world, offer a fascinating insight into the early indie gaming movement. We will continue working with these fantastic creators and developers to continue to bring new titles to the Antstream platform.”

Around 125 Net Yaroze games are known to exist, meaning Antstream has a reasonably large pool to source from. RPG Terra Incognita and the colourful shooter Blitter Boy – Operation: Monster Mall appear to be well remembered, so here’s hoping they turn up in future updates.

Image via: https://www.thepixelempire.net/