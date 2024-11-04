Out this week: Slitterhead, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Planet Coaster 2, Empire of the Ants, Metal Slug Tactics, more

With so many horror games launching last week, it was perhaps wise for Bokeh to hold Slitterhead back until after Halloween. Set in Kowlong, this almost full price (£49.99) survival horror adventure involves defending a neon lit city from parasitic beings known as Slitterheads, who disguise themselves as humans. As an entity devoid of a physical form, you too can possess humans, travelling around the fictional city by leaping into one host to the next.
Nintendo’s big winter release also sets sail. Mario & Luigi: Brothership is developed by Acquire, creators of Octopath Traveler, Akiba’s Trip, and – a long time ago – the Way of the Samurai series. The game’s name is a pun – this RPG adventure sees Mario and Luigi setting sail to a variety of islands, solving puzzles and helping the oddball locals. By working together, Mario and Luigi can strengthen their brotherly bond.
Then on PSN there’s Metro Awakening – a story driven PSVR2 spin off with stealth elements, set in 2028 – and Bandai Namco’s ten player social deduction party game DEATH NOTE Killer Within, which will be available to PS Plus subscribers. Bandai Namco’s Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival also makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox, running at 120FPS for the first time. Xbox Game Pass subscribers aren’t without a new release either, gaining Dotemu’s long awaited roguelite Metal Slug Tactics.
Other new releases include the water flume featuring Planet Coaster 2, cyberpunk top-down twin-stick shooter SlavicPunk: Oldtimer, the brutal melee combat battler ELDERBORN, and Microid’s Unreal Engine 5 powered photorealistic strategy game Empire of the Ants – based on the book of the same name.
There are a couple of remasters on the agenda too, with NiS America’s Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered coming to PS5, and Goat Simulator Remastered for PS5/Xbox Series adding a previously mobile-only map while improving the visuals
In addition to Metal Slug Tactics, a few other retro-infused titles are due. These include Atari 50’s new DLC The First Console War, Arc System’s tactical battler sequel River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next, and Irem Collection Volume 2 – which includes GunForce, GunForce II and Air Duel. Dynablaster also comes to PS4, reusing a brand name once reserved for Bomberman games in Europe.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Planet Coaster 2
Slitterhead
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
Goat Simulator Remastered
Metro Awakening
SlavicPunk: Oldtimer
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next
DEATH NOTE Killer Within
Empire of the Ants
Metal Slug Tactics
ELDERBORN
Irem Collection Volume 2
Magical Bakery
Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered
Tinkertown
New multiformat releases
- Planet Coaster 2
- Slitterhead
- SlavicPunk: Oldtimer
- Empire of the Ants
- Goat Simulator: Remastered
- Atari 50: The First Console War
- Magical Bakery
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
- Let’s Sing 2025
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Monarchy
- Bioframe Outpost
- ELDERBORN
- Irem Collection Volume 2
- Rage of the Dragons NEO
- Tinkertown
- O.W.L Projekt
- Jetpack Kiwi
- Duck Run
New on PSN
- Metro Awakening
- Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered
- DEATH NOTE Killer Within
- Back Then
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next
- Dynablaster
- Hunt and Fight
- Run From Mummies
- Land of Mushrooms
New on Xbox Store
- Techtonica (Game Preview)
- Grim Idle
- Pets Hotel
- Shieldwall
- Silver Axe – The Honest Elf
- Magical Girls vs Cat Aliens
- Pancho’s Mission
- Factory Escape
- The Fine Art of Murder
New Switch retail releases
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- Let’s Sing 2025
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition
- Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris-
- SCHiM
- Magical Bakery
Next week: LEGO Horizon Adventures, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, Stray (Switch), Rage of the Dragons NEO, Songs of Conquest, Farming Simulator 25, Tetris Forever, Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Mindcop, Heretic’s Fork, VED, and Smells Like a Mushroom.