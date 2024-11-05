Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuts at #3 in the UK retail chart

The UK retail top 40 sees a handful of new arrivals this week, some of which are a tad unexpected.

Coming as no real surprise, the well-received (at least by the press) Dragon Age: The Veilguard managed to enter at #3, with EA’s own EA Sports FC 25 remaining at #2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 holding onto the top spot for a second week running.

The Veilguard also took #2 in the PS5 top ten, and #3 in the Xbox Series chart.

At #7 it’s The Sims 4: Life & Death, again from EA. The Sims 4 add-ons seem to perform well at retail – a couple of others have resurfaced recently.

Then at #9 it’s Square-Enix’s Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which also shows up at #4 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. The Deck9 developed adventure currently has a 73% Metacritic score.

Moving down the top 40, Outright Games’ toy tie-in Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets debuts at #17 while taking a respectable #10 in the Switch chart. It appears to be one of the better selling licensed games of late – even the reasonably anticipated TMNT: Mutants Unleashed failed to enter the top 40 at launch.

Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered for PS5 took #30, which isn’t as disastrous as it may sound as chances are many players opted for the PSN upgrade route. It may gain a second wind once the PS5 Pro launches, especially if retailers bundle it.

Lastly for new releases, the Maximum Entertainment published horror bundle Poppy Playtime Triple Pack snuck in at #37. We’d wager the Switch version was the biggest selling.

Making way for the new releases, Sonic X Shadow Generations and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom both exited the top ten, falling to #13 and #11. Silent Hill 2 meanwhile saw a resurgence, climbing from #31 to #18.

GfK compiled a 3DS chart this week too, consisting of two NiS America RPGs – Culdcept Revolt at no.1 and Stella Glow at #2.