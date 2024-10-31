QUByte announces Accolade Sports Collection, scrolling brawler Blades & Battles, and a whole lot more

QUByte Interactive are currently wrapping up their annual digital event, during which the indie publisher revealed a handful of new titles and updates to existing ones.

Some of these titles were revealed a while ago, including a console release of the N64 platformer Glover and the unique survival horror Saborus – which sees a chicken trying to flee from a slaughterhouse. We also saw more of their upcoming fast-paced first-person shooter Extinction Rifts, in which the hero becomes stronger by chaining combos.

Tag team 2D brawler Rage of the Dragons NEO, based on the 2002 arcade game, was also given a 14th November release date across all platforms. Rollback netcode, replays, a jukebox, and eight-player lobbies will feature.

Blades & Battles was the show’s opening act, being a side-scrolling arcade-style beat’em up based on the legend of King Arthur. Here, Arthur and Lancelot are out to save Merlin from Morgana, battling a variety of fantasy beasts.

In addition to Glover, the publisher has a whole range of other new platformers due. These include the 3D adventure Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy, the more abstract looking Hands of Timber – starring a wooden doll – the feisty female-led underground 2D puzzler platformer Plungeez, and the chiptune packing NES style precision platformer Momo and the Mine. Momo is a mole, if you’re wondering.

Then there was the colour-based isometric puzzler Shroomtopia, the first-person psychological horror Beyond the Evil – involving a potentially world-ending plague – Blackhawk Games’ cursed village set investigative adventure Dawn of Fear, and the cartoony 2D top-down shooter Deep Deep Deep Nightmare.

Clawed Cult is viewed from a top down perspective too, being a ‘reverse bullet hell’ featuring a cultist battling hordes of pixel art enemies – including the dark god Catchulhu.

Simulacro meanwhile is a first person philosophical puzzler with a bright and vibrant setting, influenced by Greek mythology. It’s due out Q3 2025.

The surprise of the show was news that QUByte are teaming with Atari to publish Accolade Sports Collection. As you may recall, Atari recently acquired a bunch of Accolade’s IP, including Bubsy the Bobcat. This sports compendium is due on all formats and includes Hardball, Hardball II, Summer Challenge, Winter Challenge, and Hoops Shut Up and Jam. Save states, screen filters options, and digital manuals will feature. Although we can’t say for certain, they appear to be the Mega Drive/Genesis versions.