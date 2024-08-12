Glover is coming to modern consoles, with a physical PS5/PS4 release confirmed

Talk about unfortunate timing. The latest AVGN episode tears apart Glover – the N64’s creative 3D platformer known for its incredibly vexing difficulty level. We recently tried to play the recent Evercade version but struggled to make good headway, and that was despite it being improved.

Regardless, QUByte and Piko Interactive are teaming up for new digital and physical releases. The digital version (which might be based on the recent Steam re-release, although it isn’t entirely clear) is due on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch later this year. A physical edition for PS5 and PS4 is planned through Physical Mania – Piko’s physical release label.

Not only this, but Top Racer Collection – which includes the SNES’ Top Gear series, along with new extras and modes – is gaining a physical release on PS4 and PS5. This is also through Physical Mania.

Glover made its debut on N64 in late 1998 and was generally praised at the time, even gaining an EDGE 7/10. The PS1 version, which followed after, was largely panned, however. It seems to have been a modest seller (a sequel was planned) so there’s clearly some nostalgia for it out there.