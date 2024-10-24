SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, Yakuza Kiwami, Romancing Saga 2, The Smurfs – Dreams, and Super XYX hit the Switch

It’s an exceedingly busy week for the Switch eShop, with several time-consuming RPGs and long-lasting adventures available – most of which originate from Japan. There’s another noticeable pattern to this week’s licensed games, with Care Bears: To The Rescue, Barbie Project Friendship, and Miraculous: Paris Under Siege seemingly appealing to the same audience.

The Smurfs – Dreams gets a pass here, as it’s by the developers of the excellent Marsupilami Hoobadventure, looking leaps and bounds over last year’s tepid Smurfs game.

SEGA’s back with two new titles too. Finally, the Switch gains some Yakuza action with Yakuza Kiwami. This isn’t the first Yakuza to grace a Nintendo console – the Wii U saw a double pack in Japan. Yakuza Kiwami dates to 2016 and is a remake of the PS2 original, making it a good starting point. It was positively received at launch, although some critics found the bosses frustrating. SEGA’s second title is also a re-release of sorts. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS brings back the fan favourite entry with new stages based around Shadow, with a movie tie-in stage to follow. The Metacritic currently sits at 80%, with many critics calling it a great package.

If you’re looking for something meaty to get stuck into, you’re spoilt for choice. NiS America’s seafaring RPG Ys X: Nordics also has an 80% Metacritic, described as a fun and accessible adventure. Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven comes from Square-Enix and sees the 1993 cult RPG gain a 3D makeover. This has gained positive reviews too, with the PC version boasting an 86% Metacritic. The consensus is that it’s a great and worthy remake. ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE, meanwhile, is the first entry in the series to gain a remake, improving the quality of the artwork and adding more decision making elements. Digitally Downloaded awarded this Switch version 4/5.

Not to be outdone, The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle promises an old skool ‘Wuxia RPG’ experience, featuring an ancient China setting and turn-based combat. The PC version appears reasonably well received.

Then there’s Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town, which continues the theme of childhood memories and carefree summer holidays. “Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town is a stunningly beautiful game balanced by its fair share of weird humour. While not mechanically complex, it’s a charming slice-of-life game that will likely delight any fans of the Crayon Shin-Chan series,” said Nintendo Life.

Orange Season may also ‘a-peel’ to fans of the Shin-Chan games, being a cosy farming RPG with lifestyle elements. It’s up against Wildermyth, a character-driven tactical RPG with relationship building, and Potionomics: Masterwork Edition – in which a witch inherits a potion shop, along with a load of debt. It’s up to her to build up the business. Card-en-Ciel meanwhile offers roguelite card-battling RPG action.

There’s a bunch of horror games due too, including the first-person university-set sequel The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication, the ‘90s influenced Fear the Spotlight, faux NES-style platformer The Rocky Horror Show Video Game – with chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror’s music – and the Korean survival horror The Coma 2B: Catacomb.

Other releases include the survey-based The Jackbox Survey Scramble, action platformer Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure – which stars a flightless bird – the 16-bit style vertical shooter Super XYX (which we rather enjoyed), the dynamic Metroidvania Voidwrought, sticker based gravity altering puzzler Stickin’ the Landing, and an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1986 investigative adventure Murder Club. We’re also going to give Chippy&Noppo a mention – it’s a Japanese co-op puzzler based around creating wooden toys, looking pleasingly creative.

New Switch eShop releases

Yakuza Kiwami – £17.99

The Yakuza series is coming to Nintendo Switch™ for the first time with Yakuza Kiwami!

Take the fall for a murder and emerge from prison 10 years later to yakuza clans on the brink of a war that hurtles you on an intense journey of love, humanity, and betrayal, fueled by your fists and unyielding resolve, set against a bustling red-light district in modern-day Japan.

Dynamically switch between 4 fighting styles (brutal “Brawler”, speedy “Rush”, overpowering “Beast”, legendary “Dragon”), while utilizing makeshift weapons scattered around the streets to takedown hordes of enemies in realistic fights that are exhilarating and fun for anyone to pick up and play.

After breaking some faces, take a break from the main story to enjoy the immersive nightlife activities scattered throughout the city like karaoke, the casino, cabaret club, arcade, batting cages and more as you encounter colorful characters from all walks of life.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – £44.99

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences!

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

Ys X: Nordics – £53.99

Embark on a high seas adventure rich with action and exploration in Ys X: Nordics! Experience the perils of Obelia Gulf through the eyes of Adol Christin and his unexpected ally, the pirate Karja Balta, as they help save the people of the gulf from the mysterious immortal monsters known as the Griegr.

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven – £49.99

The fifth entry in the SaGa franchise returns as Romancing SaGa 2: REVENGE OF THE SEVEN, a full 3D remake of the original 1993 RPG. Embark on an exciting adventure fit for both new players and long-time fans, highlighting classic and new SaGa franchise features, full Japanese and English voiceovers, rearranged compositions, and much more!

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE – £49.99

A masterpiece of historical simulation “ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8” is revived after 20 years.

This version includes an improved “All Officers Play” feature, which allows players to play as any officer in the world of the Three Kingdoms.

The game is also packed with additional elements that bring the officers to life, such as “Destiny” which can dramatically change the course of events and “Tales” which offer a variety of stories to choose from.

Combining 2D and 3D technologies, the game features both new and nostalgic visual effects, as well as many new officer graphics created specifically for this title.

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town – £33.99

Welcome to Coal Town

The mysterious train stops in a lively and prosperous town that seems to have been frozen in time since the Showa era.

In this town called Coal Town, there are energetic working-class people going about their day.

After meeting a mysterious young girl, Shinnosuke becomes friends with these people.

And so begins Shinnosuke’s newest adventure…!

The Jackbox Survey Scramble – £8.99

Discover how people across the country think! The Jackbox Survey Scramble is a collection of hilarious survey-based games, using real one-word answers from real people. Really! Learn more about humanity by guessing the most popular and least popular choices in Hilo, compete with your friends to guess as many answers as quickly as possible in Speed, discover answers to get three-in-a-row in Squares, and compete with your team to score more points in the competitive Bounce.

Care Bears: To The Rescue – £13.49

Drawing direct inspiration from the original animated show “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic”!

Funshine Bear, Grumpy Bear, Share Bear, Cheer Bear and Good Luck Bear are on a mission to save the Silver Lining from Bluster’s most devious and daring plan so far! A ginormous, uncontrollable Bad Seed is wreaking havoc across the Silver Lining. If it isn’t stopped soon, the entire land and its inhabitants will be in big trouble!

Equipped with their Belly Badge Powers, the Care Bears will need to travel to 5 different areas to collect Caring Energy in order to fill up “Heart Cannons” and defeat the evil creations of the Bad Seed. They might even meet some familiar faces along the way…

Card-en-Ciel – £20.99

Card-en-Ciel is a roguelite card-battling RPG featuring over 300 different cards and 50 unique vocal songs!

Play as Neon, the “Gaming Chair Detective” famous for solving net-crimes, as he encounters a strange new case when he dives into an in-development game world.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication – £20.99

Try to escape with your life in ‘The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication’, a first-person survival horror adventure set within ‘Wen Hua University’, renowned in Taiwan for its ghost tales & folklore. Play through the eyes of four distinct characters as you evade and confront terrifying ghosts, unravel mind-bending puzzles, and unearth a sinister conspiracy… Will you survive the night, or become the latest victim of the curse?

The Smurfs – Dreams – £34.99

Gargamel has devised a new evil scheme to catch the Smurfs! He casted a cunning curse on the sarsaparilla bushes, causing a deep slumber across the Smurfs after they eat the delicious leaves.

Embark on a dreamlike quest to awaken all the Smurfs before the evil Gargamel reaches the village! Experience a thrilling yet unpredictable journey: in the dreamworld, anything is possible and excitement can quickly turn into a nightmare…

Alone or with a friend, discover enchanting locations and explore the dreams of your favorite Smurfs. Each dream is a unique adventure, with smurfingly exciting challenges and mind-boggling puzzles. Imagination comes to life in this fully immersive and magical 3D platformer.

Barbie Project Friendship – £34.99

Get ready for the ultimate Barbie™ gaming adventure as Barbie and Barbie work together to save a beloved Malibu landmark, the Malibu Waves Community Center!

Join them and their friends on a fun adventure to transform six spaces into fabulous spots like the Pet Salon, Campsite, Tech Lab, and more.

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky – £34.99

The celebrated Memories Off series returns. In a modern setting 10 years after the original series, comes a poignant tale of grief, friendship and mystery.

Junya Mizumoto, a university student is mourning the loss of his brother from a tragic accident only a year prior, when he encounters a mysterious girl who tells him he should have been the one to die, before disappearing.

Carrying the weight of those terrifying words alongside the memories of his brother, Junya finds himself taking on an unexpected project with his childhood friend, Chihaya Hojo. The Hojo manor, a traditional Japanese house, needs renovating and it’s Junya’s first big job to undertake. But it is a job he cannot undertake alone.

Orange Season – £26.99

Orange Season is a delightful farm-life RPG inspired by the classics of the genre! Make your farmer dreams come true in the charming Orange Town.

Grow crops, raise animals, fish, and mine to build a successful and profitable farm. Socialize with the residents by helping them out with quests and forge meaningful relationships that will last a lifetime. Take a break from time to time by participating in town festivals and minigames. Explore and farm as you deal with the challenges of your new life in Orange Season!

Wildermyth: Console Edition – £19.49

Embark on epic journeys in Wildermyth, a character-driven tactical RPG where your choices shape the destiny of your heroes. Lead a band of unique heroes as they evolve from humble beginnings to legendary warriors in a rich 2D fantasy world. With procedural storytelling, dynamic character development, and strategic combat, Wildermyth offers endless replayability and the opportunity to create your own legendary tales.

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition – £24.99

Experience the magic of capitalism in Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, the fortified version of the enchanting game that alchemizes potion-crafting, business, deck-building, and romance.

After the untimely death of her uncle, a penniless witch named Sylvia finds herself the inheritor of a potion shop—and massive debt. Although Sylvia is barely a novice, it’s up to her to build up the business and save herself. Thankfully, she won’t have to go it alone. With help from some new friends, Sylvia will hone her negotiation skills, outsell her craftiest competitors, and make her shop THE number-one potion destination in Rafta. It’s all about mastering the finer points of Potionomics!

Speedollama – £8.99

Speedollama is a fast platformer shooter that sets a new benchmark for speed in the genre. Bursting with quirky humor and vibrant pixelated carnage, this game is not for the faint of heart. Are you ready to embrace the chaos and prove your skills?

Viking City Tycoon – £8.99

Forge your Viking legacy in Viking City Tycoon, a strategic city-building game that challenges you to lead a Norse settlement to greatness. From humble beginnings, you’ll grow your village into a sprawling Viking stronghold, balancing resource management, trade, and conquest in the unforgiving world of the North.

Kingsgrave – £8.99

Arise, mighty monarch, from your prolonged slumber. A dreadful disease has struck the kingdom and taken away people’s lives. Your lands have wilted, the rest of the subjects have abandoned their houses, and monsters created by fragments of diseased souls have come in their places, swallowing up all living beings. It is time, king, to awake and unite the fractured lands, vanquish the darkness, and lead your people to prosperity like old times. The fate of your realm depends on you!

Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure – £16.69

Embark on an action-packed platforming quest across the mystical lands of Talonreach. Join Hatch, a flightless hawk mountaineer equipped with a powerful hookshot, on a perilous journey to confront the evil Nazar, and save the kingdom from his icy grip.

The many tales of Hatch’s saga will take him from the comfort of his homeland to the far, untamed edges of the kingdom. Encountering powerful foes and dangerous hazards. Unlocking amazing abilities and experiencing wonders never before dreamed of. Whether these tales end in triumph, or become cautionary, rests on the shoulders of our young hero.

Fear the Spotlight – £17.99

Fear the Spotlight is an atmospheric third-person horror adventure with a disturbing mystery to unravel. Sneak into school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a séance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles, and, whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight…

Sunnyside High has a dark history. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy.

Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus of rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre.

Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds – £24.99

Come and play with Aurea in Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds, an ultra-cute puzzle and platform game. Enter this wonderful place and make lots of fantastic friends!

Unlock new magical creatures: from the magical unicorn to the cute goat, not to mention the funny penguin! Each creature has its own power to help you progress across the Dream Worlds!

While We Wait Here – £4.49

‘While We Wait Here’ is a kitchen management game with dialogue choices and multiple endings.

Run a small diner located near a mountain range, take orders from your customers, cook them good food and serve them refreshments.

The equilibrium of an ordinary working day is shattered when news of an impending catastrophe is broadcasted.

Now looming over the characters in this game, is the catastrophic threat of the end of the world. At the diner, some of your customers seem to ignore it, blinded by their own problems they play the whole thing down or even refuse to believe it.

Super XYX – £8.99

Super XYX is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in eye-scorchingly fluid pixel art animation. Choose from 6 unique pilots and their signature ships, each with unique shots and bombs, and blast off to face The Black Serpent’s forces head-on! Master 6 stages with screen-filling bosses, customize the experience with various difficulty settings and unlock alternate game modes as you progress!

The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness – £12.99

Do you love pizza as much as we do? Take on the role of a crazy delivery man and supply city residents with hot pizzas. However, be careful! There are gluttons lurking around the corner who will want to pick up and eat your orders and interrupt your route! Become the supplier of the year!

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San – £8.69

The basic controls are just the D-pad and A button.

A tutorial that teaches you how to play in 5 minutes is included.

Create your own stages with the edit feature, upload them, and let people from around the world play them.

You can also download and play stages created by other users.

Say Cheese! – £4.49

Say Cheese! is a delightful puzzle adventure where strategic thinking meets fun challenges. Help our mischievous mouse reach the cheese while navigating tricky mazes and collecting trophies!

Soul Stalker – £6.49

Soul Stalker is a bullet heaven roguelike where you assume the role of the steward of ghosts bound to eternal life on earth. Wield 4 to 6 weapons simultaneously to fend off waves of apparitions determined to defeat your spirited friends. Choose from a diverse pool of 21 characters, 35 weapons, 84 trinkets, and 21 pets to craft your ultimate build!

Slay spooky souls, evolve your weapons, and progress through the Soul Stalker Society’s hub to become an unstoppable force of nature.

Botworld Odyssey – £22.99

Scavenge rare scrap and discover new bots to build and collect as you freely explore the many lush forests, arid deserts, tropical jungles and arctic wastes of Botworld. Over the course of the story-driven single player campaign, you’ll discover new environments, meet a variety of characters, collect rare treasures and uncover the many secrets hidden at the heart of Botworld. But make sure you have a strong team of bots, because you never know what’s around the corner.

Voidwrought – £16.75

The coming of the Red Star heralds a new age. Emerging from its cocoon, the Simulacrum is driven to collect Ichor, the blood of the gods, from the monstrosities who hoard it.

Voidwrought is a fast-paced action-platformer with tight traversal, varied abilities, and formidable boss battles. Find and equip powerful Relics and Souls to customize your playstyle. Excavate into the rubble of the Gray City to construct a shrine filled with loyal followers.

Stickin’ the Landing – £7.19

Stickin’ the Landing is a relaxing puzzle game where you use stickers and their gravitational properties to guide a spaceship adrift around outlandish worlds until you reach your destination. Travel through the home’s nooks and crannies and discover everything this marvelous universe has to offer!

dotage – £15.79

You are the Elder. You had a vision of a doomed future, so you took a handful of Pips, your fellow villagers, and led them to an empty valley to start anew. They need your guidance to survive the events foretold by the Prophecy, so make sure your Pips work hard!

Stilt Fella – £11.49

A highly challenging physics-based arcade game about walking on stilts and overcoming obstacles.

Arcade Room Simulator – £6.29

Immerse yourself in a vibrant 3D pub filled with retro arcade machines. Relive the golden age of gaming with a variety of classic titles and interactive elements that evoke nostalgia.

Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle – £4.99

A classic board game with old rules in a new version. Sit down at the tavern table, awaken your strategist skills and outwit your opponent – calculate your opponent’s moves, repel the attack and checkmate!

The game allows you to play against a virtual opponent with three difficulty levels, or with your friends right on one device. The rules of the game are simple – you need to clear the chessboard of your opponent’s pieces and get to his king. Develop your strategic thinking, improve your skills and become a real chess king!

The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle – £15.29

An old-school Wuxia game with comparable features: strategic character leveling, turn-based combats, and most importantly, a vast array of characters and a gripping, heartfelt story.

Harness and master the disciplines of martial arts, and make friends with a diverse cast of memorable characters along the way. Make a name for yourself and navigate difficult decisions that’ll forever change the course of the world.

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut – £17.99

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut is a fully voice-acted horror tragicomedy featuring the impeccable talents of Jonathan Sims and Nichole Goodnight, with lovingly hand-penciled frames by Ignatz-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard.

This game features a princess. She’s very bad and you have to get rid of her for all our sakes. She’s just an ordinary human Princess, and you can definitely slay her as long as you put your mind to it. Hopefully you won’t die. But if you do, you’ll die a lot. Be careful and stay focused on the task at hand! What you say and what you believe will shift the story in dramatic ways.

Ah, but what’s in the Pristine Cut? Are you sure you want to find out? If you do, you’re likely to discover things that are best left experienced directly. Seriously, turn back.

OnePunch – £4.49

OnePunch is a casual action game boasting hyper speeds and intense punching power.

Only two buttons are needed! Enjoy the dynamic action that leaves zero time to breathe!

Anime Dance-Off – Ghost Party – £8.99

Step into a universe where music and movement collide in a spectacular party experience for seasoned rhythm gamers and newcomers.

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town – £3.59

The spooky Halloween season is upon us, so our ever-travelling cat troupe decided to make an appearance in a particularly Spooky Town….

Come a bit closer… And don’t be scared of monsters! The ones found in Spooky Town are quite friendly, and besides, you’d be here looking for cats, not monsters… mostly.

Find cats, colour in the scenery, and don’t get spooked!

Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator – £4.99

A continuation of the dynamic action game that immerses the player in the world of tank battles. Take command of a powerful tank again and complete all the assigned combat missions!

You will have to complete combat missions in various locations filled with dangerous opponents. Penetrate enemy territory and deal with all the enemies, but be careful – the enemy equipment is at the ready and ready to attack!

Captain Barrel – £8.99

Ahoy, stinky pirate! It’s time fer action, glory and gold – gold! -GOLD!!!

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia – £4.49

In a world of black and white, the reclusive girl “Chro” sets out on an adventure to find her missing sister.

Will Kuro be able to overcome her interactions and conflicts with the various inhabitants of the world, including soldiers, wizards and dragon children?

House of Horror – 7 Psychos – £9.99

Where a simple visit to a fairground becomes a nightmarish fight for survival. You’ve heard the legends of the haunted mansion and its seven deranged psychopaths, each guarding a floor of the house, but you dismiss the warnings. As soon as you step inside, the door locks behind you. There’s no way out—except through all seven floors.

The Sun Shines Over Us – £22.49

In The Sun Shines Over Us, a narrative driven visual novel,you play as Mentari, a victim of bullying who just transferred schools and is trying to recover from her traumatic past. Help her make choices through her school life and experience life-changing events that will affect her future.

EGGCONSOLE MURDER CLUB PC-8801 – £5.39

Released by Riverhill Soft in 1986 in Japan, “Murder Club” is a command-based adventure game where players take on the role of Detective J.B. Harold to solve a case.

The game’s most notable feature is that it is an adventure game tailored for adults. Unlike typical games designed for children, it lacks flashy developments and instead progresses through careful information gathering and extensive reasoning. While this may seem somewhat understated, this style of gameplay and presentation has been well-received by many fans, earning it recognition as a pioneer in the mystery adventure genre, with its name still widely known today.

As indicated by the tagline at the time, “The Case Files of Detective J.B. Harold,” this is just one of the many cases solved by Detective J.B. Harold, and numerous sequels have since been released.

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege – £39.99

Step into the suits of Ladybug and Cat Noir in their most daring adventure yet! Embark on a thrilling adventure where heroism, acrobatic combat and parkour agility collide as Shadow Moth unleashes a wave of villains across the city. It’s up to you and your friends to save Paris!

Legendary Heroes Unite: Play as Ladybug and Cat Noir, each with unique combat moves, and switch seamlessly between them. Call upon heroes like Rena Rouge and Carapace for coordinated attacks!

The Coma 2B: Catacomb – £11.99

The Coma 2B: Catacomb is a Korean survival horror adventure. It is the back story to the previous game, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, and a story bridge for the full series. You return as Youngho Choi, the hero from The Coma 1, as you once again venture forth into the terrifying mirror dimension. What happened between The Coma 1 and The Coma 2? The answer lies within.

Keeper’s Toll – £5.59

Arise, fallen hero! Enter Keeper’s Toll, an action-packed roguelite set within a retro-infused dark fantasy world that demands skill and courage. Every moment could be your last, but with each setback, you grow stronger. Seize the challenge, overcome daunting foes, and purge a callous world through a methodical genre-bending experience.

Zebulon: A Lost Cat – £4.49

Zebulon is a tiny 2D platformer with metroidvania mechanics where you will have to use skills and observation to awaken Zebulon’s powers in a world filled with surprises and tricky environments

Solomon Snow: First Contact – £3.99

Save your colleagues, planet and workplace!

You are the first line of defense. If you try your best, you might not be the last. Rescue the survivors, fight your way to the roof and EXTERMINATE ALIEN SCUM!

No one said it’s going to be easy—and it won’t. Be smart, be quick, and be on your guard. Oh, and we hope you brought your puzzle-solving skills with you—you just might need them.

Therefore, Mr Snow, we sincerely hope you’re up for some alien murdering, maze exploring, team building and enemy portal closing-related activities today.

Chippy&Noppo – £16.75

“Chippy and Noppo” is an action puzzle that assembles parts into a toy!

Collect the parts in the factory, process the colors and shapes, and make the same toy as the blueprint.

“Even if it’s a little different, you might be able to clear it…! ?

The Rocky Horror Show Video Game – £7.99

Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock’n’roll musical.

Take on the mansion’s tricks and traps in challenging classic platforming action, and with infinite retries, you’ll never see a “game over” screen… good for relieving your tension, but it may drive you insane!

Next week: Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, Farmagia, The Legend of Santa, Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission, Aero The Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge, Monospaced Lovers, Self-Delusion, Magic Cats Pots, Astral Flux, WORMHOLE, SankakkuDoku, Vengeance Hunters, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch Edition, Backrooms: Partygoers, Cell Scientist: Beyond, Skater’s Solstice, WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted, Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike, Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe, Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power, and Skater Bunny Simulator.