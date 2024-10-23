Two more modern Mega Drive indies are coming to Evercade in December

December sees another dual game cart for the Evercade. As many owners will testify, Blaze’s dual carts tend to be pretty good, with the standard generally higher and the games themselves more complex.

Metal Dragon and Life on Mars are two modern indie Mega Drive games from Spanish studio Kai Magazine Software, known for pushing the 16-bit system while featuring modern sensibilities and a light dusting of humour.

Metal Dragon is a top down shooter similar to Mercs and Total Carnage, with presentation influenced by Metal Gear Solid. It’ll offer multiple difficulty levels.

Life on Mars involves a mission to discover why a colony has lost contact with Earth, being a side-scrolling affair with a focus on exploration and gaining new abilities.

“We are very happy that many people will have the chance to enjoy two of our top sellers on the Evercade platform,” said Kai Magazine Software’s Oscar Kenneth Albero Ingles.

Metal Dragon/Life on Mars will cost £17.99 and is set to launch alongside Toaplan Arcade 4.