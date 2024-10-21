The UK retail chart sees six new games, with Super Mario Party Jamboree at no.1

Nintendo has scored yet another no.1 within the UK charts, with the well-received Super Mario Party Jamboree debuting at the top of the all formats retail top 40. Dethroning EA Sports FC 25 is something not even last week’s Silent Hill 2 remake was able to accomplish.

The top 40 sees five other new arrivals. The Aspyr published Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered entered at #4, also managing to show up in the PS5, PS4, and Switch top ten charts.

Outright Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed took #17, making it one of the more successful licensed game launches this winter. It seems the Switch version was the biggest selling, as it’s also at #13 in the Switch chart.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2025 Edition jived in at #20. Again, it seems the Switch version shifted the most copies, placing at #11 in the Switch chart.

The Nighthawk Interactive published movie tie-in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead took #21, appearing only within the multiformat chart and the Xbox Series top ten.

Then finally for new releases, My.Games’ Starship Troopers: Extermination debuted at #39. Like the above, its only other appearance is within the Xbox Series chart.

The multiformat top ten sill has a few new faces showing. EA Sports FC 25 fell to #2, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #3, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom moved up to #5, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero dropped to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports moved up to #7 and #8, while Undisputed fell to #9. Then at #10 it’s the often heavily discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Metaphor: ReFantazio tumbled to #24 during its second week on sale. That’s nothing compared to Silent Hill 2, which appeared to have had a rough second week – it’s now at #31.

For those curious, GfK has provided a 3DS chart this week, even though just one game features: 2011’s Rayman 3D. Retailers must have really overstocked this game at launch.