The UK retail chart sees six new games, with Super Mario Party Jamboree at no.1

Categories UK Charts
Nintendo has scored yet another no.1 within the UK charts, with the well-received Super Mario Party Jamboree debuting at the top of the all formats retail top 40. Dethroning EA Sports FC 25 is something not even last week’s Silent Hill 2 remake was able to accomplish.

The top 40 sees five other new arrivals. The Aspyr published Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered entered at #4, also managing to show up in the PS5, PS4, and Switch top ten charts.

Outright Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed took #17, making it one of the more successful licensed game launches this winter. It seems the Switch version was the biggest selling, as it’s also at #13 in the Switch chart.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2025 Edition jived in at #20. Again, it seems the Switch version shifted the most copies, placing at #11 in the Switch chart.

The Nighthawk Interactive published movie tie-in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead took #21, appearing only within the multiformat chart and the Xbox Series top ten.

Then finally for new releases, My.Games’ Starship Troopers: Extermination debuted at #39. Like the above, its only other appearance is within the Xbox Series chart.

The multiformat top ten sill has a few new faces showing. EA Sports FC 25 fell to #2, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #3, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom moved up to #5, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero dropped to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports moved up to #7 and #8, while Undisputed fell to #9. Then at #10 it’s the often heavily discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Metaphor: ReFantazio tumbled to #24 during its second week on sale. That’s nothing compared to Silent Hill 2, which appeared to have had a rough second week – it’s now at #31.

For those curious, GfK has provided a 3DS chart this week, even though just one game features: 2011’s Rayman 3D. Retailers must have really overstocked this game at launch.