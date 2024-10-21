Out this week: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sonic X Shadow Generations, The Bridge Curse 2, Ys X: Nordics, Puppet House, more

Even if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the only game launching this week, this would still be the biggest week in the gaming calendar. Numerous Call of Duty games have shifted more than 5m copies within 24 hours of going on sale, and that’s usually with only a handful of reviews available when the servers go online for the public.
This year’s edition – which is the first to hit Xbox Game Pass at launch – has been developed by Raven and Treyarch, and features a campaign set within the ‘90s, an MP mode with 16 new maps, and the return of round-based zombies – with two maps at launch. Xbox fans however appear upset about crossplay being added, claiming PC players will have an advantage.
Who dares go up against the mighty Call of Duty? It seems that very few publishers are worried about this juggernaut harming potential sales. From SEGA comes Sonic X Shadow Generations, an expanded remaster of the fan-favourite entry, with new stages that see Shadow battling the alien adversary Black Doom. A level set in Tokyo, based on the upcoming third Sonic movie, is due to be added at a later date.
The RPG publishing houses won’t back down to Call of Duty mania either, with their latest entries appealing to a different demographic. Square-Enix’s Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, due on PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch, sees the 1993 cult classic RPG gain a 3D makeover with both English and Japanese voiceovers. Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, also due on the same formats, is the first in the franchise to receive a remake, now with redrawn artwork and more choices when forging destinies. Then there’s NiS America’s Ys X: Nordics – currently boasting an 81% Metacritic – which sees Adol and Karja team-up and explore uncharted islands while sailing the oceans. This too is destined for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC.
There’s a trio of magical fantasy adventures looking set to appeal to the same audience. Potionomics: Masterwork Edition involves running and customising a potion shop, Wildermyth: Console Edition is a fantasy RPG with relationship building and tactical battles, while the former Switch exclusive Fae Farm flutters onto Xbox and PlayStation formats.
Predictably, plenty of horror games are on the agenda. These include the first-person puzzle adventure Puppet House – in which a police officer is stalked by a possessed ventriloquist’s doll – the high school set Fear the Spotlight, and the Taiwan university based The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication. Outbreak Shades of Horror: Chromatic Split sees a hero and villain trying to achieve opposing goals, featuring a ‘90s setting. This franchise can be traced back to a humble Resident Evil homage.
There’s another bunch of new licensed games imminent, including Kong: Survivor Instinct – a 2.5D survival adventure from Polish studio 7Levels – the lavish looking The Smurfs – Dreams from the creators of the excellent Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, plus Miraculous – Paris Under Siege and Barbie Project Friendship. The first Miraculous game wasn’t up to much. If this sequel uses the same engine, it may end up feeling similarly shoddy.
Other new releases include Team17’s anticipated Date Everything!, the roguelite card-battling RPG Card-en-Ciel, 16-bit style vertical shooter Super XYX, the turn-based pirate adventure Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, cosy farming sim Orange Season, 2.5D tactical battler Neon Blood, and the one-word answer based The Jackbox Survey Scramble. “And our survey says…”
Next week: [REDACTED],Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition, Phasmophobia, Vampire Hunters, Self-Delusion, Starship Troopers: Continuum, Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge, Raiden NOVA, Last Escape: Dead Complex,Monospaced Lovers, Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot, Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy, The Rocky Horror Video Game, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, Totally Spies – Cyber Mission, Farmagia, ROAD TO EXOTICS, The Legend of Santa, Skater’s Solstice, and Shooter of the Arcana.