The Patrick Star Game, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, I*CHU: Chibi Edition, and All You Need is Help hit the Switch

The Switch eShop is quieter than usual this week, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Disney Epic Mickey and EA SPORTS FC 25 launched just days ago.

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream is the week’s biggest release and by some margin. This Bandai Namco published co-op action battler celebrates ten years of the franchise, featuring 20 player raids and a storyline with fan favourite characters. User reviews on Steam are mostly positive so far, with some players suggesting it’s the best SAO adaptation yet.

Then there’s I*CHU: Chibi Edition – a visual novel involving a talent agency and a never-ending quest to seek fame – stealth horror adventure Circus of TimTim, the neon-hued isometric arcade-style KILL KNIGHT, top-down gothic shooter sequel Skautfold: Into The Fray, and eastasiasoft’s humorous pixel art shoot’em up Damikira.

And while the Switch misses out on this week’s Parcel Corps, it does gain Urban Skater – which looks like a low budget version thereof.

If you haven’t noticed yet, the licensed game season is upon us. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is this week’s offering, and from the sound of things it’s a physics-based sandbox – which is perhaps appropriate – with a series of challenges to beat.

After releasing on Xbox last week, it’s now the Switch’s turn for All You Need is Help – a multiplayer co-op puzzler from the creators of PixelJunk Monsters and PixelJunk Shooter. You control different shaped creatures, which cannot rotate, putting the emphasis on teamwork to find the right man (shape) for the task at hand. There’s no single player mode present – you’ll need to find co-op buddies either online or locally.

There’s a whole bunch of other puzzle games due too. More than usual, in fact. The most noteworthy of these is PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero, based on The Rising of the Shield Hero anime.

We aren’t without a couple of retro releases either, with this week’s EGGCONSOLE re-release being the 1988 PC strategic battler Silver Ghost, and Ratalaika bringing back the Aero the Acrobat spin-off Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel with a gallery and other modern features.

New Switch eShop releases

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – £49.99

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream is an exciting new beginning as we enter the 10th anniversary of the SWORD ART ONLINE game series!

Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes.

KILL KNIGHT – £12.49

KILL KNIGHT’s polished, minimalist aesthetic, and retro visuals pay homage to the neon-soaked arcades and shooters of the 90’s. Set across five relentless, hand-crafted eldritch arenas, KILL KNIGHT embraces lo-fi brutalism and revels in the dread and dream-like ruins that surround your descent into the Abyss.

I*CHU: Chibi Edition – £24.99

Your time as a producer has come! Aspiring idols need guidance on their journey to fame and only you can provide it.

Created by a renowned talent agency, Etoile Vie School is a special academy designed to teach and train idols to be. 32 idols-in-training, also known as “I-Chu” have been chosen to attend this academy and are all working hard towards their major debut.

Separated into stylistically different groups, each idol has their own individual aspirations and unique personality, but with challenging hurdles ahead they must find the right way to understand and get along with each other.

Enter you! It’s your job as their teacher and producer, to guide these unique characters, through their struggles and stresses, helping them make music and resolve issues, to become the ultimate idols in the music industry!

Skautfold: Into The Fray – £13.49

Play as one of Empress Eleanor’s Five Knights investigating reports of a rebellious faction and a missing royal. Will you manage to ward off the Fog?

Into the Fray is a fast action-shooter in the vein of Doom and Dark Messiah. The focus is on fast, bloody combat with satisfying feedback and environmental reactivity in a dark Lovecraftian story of civil strife.

Into the Fray is part of the Skautfold Series and follows Usurper and Shrouded in Sanity but can be played on its own.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game – £34.99

Patrick fans, your time has come – and Bikini Bottom is your open-world playground!

You can skydive with just a parasol (or nothing at all), search for buried treasure in the Dump, or release the rage in Mrs. Puff’s Rage Room. Use almost any item you find, – from the reef blower to a paint can, – to make the world more Patrick. And take on challenges only Patrick would attempt, set by up SpongeBob, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and more.

So become the Star of the show, put your silliest ideas into action, and enjoy the physics-based chaos that unfolds all around you!

All You Need is Help – £16.19

Brought to you by Q-Games, the creators behind such classics as PixelJunk Monsters and PixelJunk Shooter, this innovative cooperative multiplayer game introduces a fresh new way to play with your friends.

Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals.

These creatures, each oddly shaped, jostle against each other to help solve puzzles together.

When in trouble, shout “HELP!” and friends will surely come to your aid. With everyone’s strength, turn friendships into friend-shapes!

Before Exit: Supermarket – £5.99

In Before Exit: Supermarket, as a supermarket employee, your job is to close the store at night. With everyone gone, your supervisor has given you the responsibility to lock up. Can you handle it?

The game combines roguelike features with logical riddles and a walking simulator genre to create a unique experience. Play day by day to find all the assignments, and remember every task before coming back home.

PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero – £9.89

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series is now available as a puzzle game!

Picross and The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series are collaborating.

The game features an Episode mode for fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

You can relive the adventures of Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo and friends while solving puzzles.

Not only can you play the usual Picross, Mega Picross, and Color Picross from the Picross S series, but Clip Picross and Extra also recreate famous scenes with large puzzles.

EGGCONSOLE SILVER GHOST PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This game, released in 1988 in Japan, is a simulation game. The player takes on the role of Prince Lancelot, who rises to reclaim Camelot Castle.

The game uses a strategy map to move troops, and when engaging enemy forces on the map, it switches to a real-time battle system where soldiers fight in real-time. Although it may initially seem like an RTS, each character has a defined personality, with injured characters choosing to leave the battlefield to rest, and archers trying to maintain distance from the enemy. Some units are stubborn and refuse to retreat, adding a layer of individuality to the battlefield. This personality system leads to diverse and dynamic combat scenarios. Additionally, characters can level up and become stronger through repeated battles, adding an element of character progression.

Circus of TimTim – £8.99

Circus of TimTim is a Stealth Horror Survival Game about two siblings trying to sneak inside the most hunted carnival of all time to recover lost items with a metal detector device, however

Damikira – £6.99

What do you get when you combine frenetic arcade-style shooting, tons of guns and violence, a sprinkle of dark humor and a grappling hook? It’s Damikira, an action-packed platformer that’s easy to play but tough to master! Grab a firearm and blast through side-scrolling stages as you face hordes of costumed enemies, challenge online leaderboards, upgrade your arsenal and discover hidden mechanics to stack the deck in your favor!

Damikira features a variety of playable characters, each with their own fully voiced one-liners and fluid pixel art animations. Enjoy a heavy metal soundtrack and punchy gun sounds that add to the intensity and satisfaction of the ensuing mayhem. With plenty of weapons to unlock, missions to clear and gritty stages to explore, there’s unlimited replay value to keep you coming back for one more bloodbath!

Soul Stalker – £TBA

Soul Stalker is a bullet heaven roguelike where you assume the role of the steward of ghosts bound to eternal life on earth. Wield 4 to 6 weapons simultaneously to fend off waves of apparitions determined to defeat your spirited friends. Choose from a diverse pool of 21 characters, 35 weapons, 84 trinkets, and 21 pets to craft your ultimate build!

Slay spooky souls, evolve your weapons, and progress through the Soul Stalker Society’s hub to become an unstoppable force of nature.

Dice Assassin – £4.49

Dice Assassin is a challenging game in which you defeat enemies on the board according to the numbers on the dice. Choose your moves using cards, position yourself strategically to defeat enemies on the board squares, and create tactics using action cards.

Planetiles – £11.69

Planetiles is a serene city builder with roguelike elements. Create natural habitats on remote planets as you satisfy quests and earn bonuses with strategically placed ecosystems.

Craft habitats on varying planets sizes with strategic tile placement that earns you bonuses and unlockables, such as tile skins and customization options. Shaping a forest consisting of a specified number of fields or constructing a distinct feature like an oasis will give you different benefits depending on your quests and game progression.

The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake – £40.00

THE DAWNING CLOCKS OF TIME REMAKE ® – Presented in cinema level graphics, reinventing a indie gem RPG as a Third Person Shooter and Survival game. Written by novelist Jake Stephen Jackson and featuring and epic soundtrack, THE DAWNING CLOCKS OF TIME REMAKE is the sci-fi noir game of the year from Spacefarer Games R&D.

Sven Chandra, a bounty hunter from the Federation of Io travels to Earth on his excursions with the Dawning Rune, a relic of alien origin. Meanwhile, ‘The Progenitor War’ ensues for the battle for a artifact that can bend reality and space travel to the owner’s will. In the near future, a giant star is about to supernova, marking extinction for the human race. The Dawning Clocks of Time were set, and only three of the chosen can stop them. They will not wait…

Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon – £36.40

Powered-up version of “Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon!!”

“Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon” (also known as “Meikoi”) is a historical romance fantasy game in which the main character travels back in time to the Meiji era and meets and falls in love with the great figures of history.

With the addition of Tosuke Iwasaki’s (VA. Yoshimasa Hosoya) route, “Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon” (released in August 2016) is now available on Nintendo Switch™ featuring even more new elements!

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-2 – £4.49

This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone.

There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone’s speed.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island, Korea, in a “Real” video!

This production takes place on Jeju Island, Korea’s largest island.

Nekograms – £6.79

Nekograms is an adorable puzzle game about helping cats get to sleep.

It’s easy to play for all ages, but it does get quite challenging (so keep trying if you get stuck!)

There are three charming worlds, 15 different cat breeds, lots of cute accessories, and an unlockable bonus world (with endless levels). Each world has a unique look and original music.

We hope that you enjoy playing Nekograms as much as we enjoyed making it!

Proudly made in Boorloo (Perth), Western Australia.

Dawngrown – £4.99

Journey from the village floating in the sky with your trusty cleangun to mend the mindscape of the villagers and defeat the vile creatures of the ooze infecting them. Once cleansed, use the hydration spell to breathe new life into the world. The environment will thank you!

Sure, you’re only one small frog, and the task before you must seem daunting, but don’t be frightened. Just pick up your cleangun and start blasting!

The healing starts now!

Pour cappuccino 1000 – £2.69

This is a puzzle game where you rotate pipes to connect them.

You clear the level when all the pipes are connected, and cappuccino is poured into the cup.

The game includes a total of 1,000 puzzles.

A simple logic puzzle.

Block & Shot – £5.39

Block & Shot is a puzzle game in which you have to control various weapons. In the game you will see more than 50 interesting levels and many different locations. Overcome obstacles and find ways to solve puzzles on your way to get to the main goal – the golden cartridge case.

Grand Gardens – £4.99

Your ultimate quest awaits – locate the revered Sacred Cherry Blossom Tree. Its delicate petals whisper tales of ancient wisdom and untold beauty. Can you unlock the secrets it holds?

Embark on a meditative journey, where the only limits are your curiosity and the vastness of the Grand Gardens. Will you uncover the garden’s ancient secrets and bask in its timeless beauty? Prepare for an exploration like no other, where each step is a discovery and every moment is a serene adventure.

Dive into the tranquillity of Grand Gardens – your sanctuary of peace and exploration awaits.

Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge – £9.99

Welcome to Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge, an adrenaline-fueled adventure that puts you on wheels – or rather, a board – like never before! Strap on your helmet, grab your skateboard, and prepare to become the fastest (and coolest) food delivery person in town. Race against time, weave through bustling city streets, and deliver piping hot meals to hungry customers in this fast-paced and exhilarating experience.

Macho Shot – £2.65

Merge Machos of the same type and they’ll grow!

Be careful not to let them overflow off the field!

Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business – £9.99

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of air transportation as the inheritor of a small airline company left to you by a distant relative. From humble beginnings at a small airport to building a global aviation logistics empire — incredible adventures, challenges, and opportunities await to shape your destiny.

Rise to the heights of a professional pilot managing both your aircraft and business in “Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business”. From a simple crop duster to an aviation tycoon, your journey is filled with dangers and thrilling moments. Manage wisely as you make critical decisions, upgrade your resources, and prove your worth to join the elite ranks of cargo transport service. With 12 aircraft and 2 hangars offering upgrade capabilities for both, and 10 airports awaiting your exploration and conquest across the globe, the sky’s the limit in this exhilarating adventure.

Kill The Crows – £3.99

“Kill The Crows” is a fast-paced top-down arena shooter set in the twisted western world. A gunslinger burning with vengeance steps into the ruins of a forsaken town, ready to face death. Prepare for one-shot, one-kill gunfights using classic revolvers and fanning techniques. A mistake means death, and death is inevitable.

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel – £5.99

Who said bad guys cannot be heroes? Aero the Acro-Bat’s infamous enemy comes for some ninja squirrel action with an adventure of his own!

While working on Edgar Ektor’s evil plan, Zero receives a letter from his girlfriend telling him their forest is in danger and her father has been kidnapped. When he tells Edgar that he needs to go to protect his forest, Edgar refuses, but Zero’s leaves without permission.

Now Zero needs to head back to his forest as soon as possible, but the evil madman Edgar Ektor doesn’t take a no for an answer and is not planning to make it easy for the hero to go save his beloved forest…

Next week: Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves, Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band, RPG MAKER WITH, TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, Cats in Boxes, My Big Sister: Remastered, The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass, Bloodless, Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride, Son of a Gun, Cats and Seek: Osaka, GhostlyRyokan, Dagon: Complete Edition, Europa, Necro Story, Hidden in my Paradise, Massi, Rogue Sentry, and Camp Sunshine.