EA Sports FC 25 debuts at no.1 in the UK chart, while Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom settles for #2

Sales of physical Switch games may be relatively strong compared to other formats, but not even The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was able to stop EA from scoring a no.1 in the UK retail chart with EA Sports FC 25. The Switch top twenty shows a different version of events though, with Echoes of Wisdom at no.1 and EA Sports FC 25 at #2.

It seems that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed had a successful launch too, arriving at #4 in the all formats top 40. It also showed up at #7 in the Switch chart, #8 on PC, and at #4 and #6 in the PS5 and Xbox series top ten.

Of course, EA Sports FC 25 was no.1 in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series top ten charts.

The all formats top 40 saw one other new arrival – Mindscape’s Games Advent Calander 2024. It’s available physically on Switch and PS5, and it seems reasonable to assume the former version was the biggest selling. Only two months to go until the first door can be opened!

Astro Bot controlled the top 40 chart last week. That’s now at #3, making way for the new releases. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #5, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #6, Minecraft dropped to #7, EA Sports FC 24 stuck around at #8, GTA V tumbled two places to #9, and then at #10 it’s Warhammer 40,0000: Space Marine 2 – down from #2.

Star Wars Outlaws exited the top ten, meanwhile.

Chart providers GfK managed to compile a 3DS chart this week too. 2018’s Luigi’s Mansion was no.1, followed by 2015’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker, and 2013’s Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl.