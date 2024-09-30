Out this week: Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, Until Dawn, Parcel Corps, Throne and Liberty, KILL KNIGHT, more

Spooky season is upon us, and while we’ve seen more horror games than usual over the past couple of weeks, Sony officially kicks October off with their PS5/PC release of Until Dawn. The 2015 horror slasher has been rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5 and now includes a re-cut narrative and new locations. A third-person camera has been added too. Hopefully, these changes are enough to justify the £59.99 asking price.

Another game gaining a re-release is Ilfonic’s Predator: Hunting Grounds, this time on Xbox Series and PS5 with a new road map of content. The base game received a huge update back in April with improvements across the board.

On the subject of re-releases, today (Monday) sees the arrival of numerous new physical releases at retail. The Switch gains boxed versions of the esteemed shooters Radiant Silvergun, Mushihimesama, Espgaluda II, and DoDonPachi Resurrection – each with a £34.99 RRP – while Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 and Legacy of Kain Collection reach the Evercade. BBC2 contains the likes of Gods, Magic Pockets, Z, and The Chaos Engine 2, while Legacy of Kain Collection includes the PS1’s Blood Omen and Soul Reaver.

Spike Chunksoft’s Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus also makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox One. Then rewinding to last week, Palworld finally hit the PS5, while Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana made belated appearances on Xbox One – with both on Game Pass.

As for games shiny and new, there’s Bandai-Namco’s multiformat co-op battler Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream – which supports 20 player raids – Amazon Games’ classically trained dual-weapon welding MMORPG Throne and Liberty, Secret Mode’s bicycle courier corporation crushing Parcel Corps, comical cartoon tie-in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, and EA’s annual sporting update NHL 25.

Other new releases include the top down slasher Skautfold: Into the Fray, the lavish looking isometric shooter KILL KNIGHT, a console release of the well-received word-based dungeon crawler Cryptmaster, and a retro re-release of Sunsoft’s 16-bit platformer Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel. As a ‘90s journo would say “Zero’s better than Bubsy, but nowhere near as slick as Sonic.”

New multiformat releases

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus

Throne and Liberty

Parcel Corps

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

EA Sports NHL 25

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Skautfold: Into the Fray

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel

KILL KNIGHT

Damikira

Cryptmaster

Johnny Trigger

New on PSN

Until Dawn

Palworld

To the Moon

Survival: Fountain of Youth – Captain’s Edition

New on Xbox Store

FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle

Trials of Mana

Legend of Mana

Cats with Guns

Prison of Illusion

Spot The Differences! Party

Ballotron Galaxy

Block & Shot

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

Radiant Silvergun

Mushihimesama

Espgaluda II

I*CHU: Chibi Edition

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Pepper Grinder

Conscript – Deluxe Edition

Garden Witch Life

New Evercade carts

Bitmap Brothers Collection 2

Legacy of Kain Collection

Next week: Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Undisputed, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, Rogue Sentry, Tents & Trees, Camp Sunshine, A hole new World, and Cats and Seek: Osaka.