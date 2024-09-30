Out this week: Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, Until Dawn, Parcel Corps, Throne and Liberty, KILL KNIGHT, more

Spooky season is upon us, and while we’ve seen more horror games than usual over the past couple of weeks, Sony officially kicks October off with their PS5/PC release of Until Dawn. The 2015 horror slasher has been rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5 and now includes a re-cut narrative and new locations. A third-person camera has been added too. Hopefully, these changes are enough to justify the £59.99 asking price.
Another game gaining a re-release is Ilfonic’s Predator: Hunting Grounds, this time on Xbox Series and PS5 with a new road map of content. The base game received a huge update back in April with improvements across the board.
On the subject of re-releases, today (Monday) sees the arrival of numerous new physical releases at retail. The Switch gains boxed versions of the esteemed shooters Radiant Silvergun, Mushihimesama, Espgaluda II, and DoDonPachi Resurrection – each with a £34.99 RRP – while Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 and Legacy of Kain Collection reach the Evercade. BBC2 contains the likes of Gods, Magic Pockets, Z, and The Chaos Engine 2, while Legacy of Kain Collection includes the PS1’s Blood Omen and Soul Reaver.
Spike Chunksoft’s Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus also makes the jump from Switch to PS4 and Xbox One. Then rewinding to last week, Palworld finally hit the PS5, while Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana made belated appearances on Xbox One – with both on Game Pass.
As for games shiny and new, there’s Bandai-Namco’s multiformat co-op battler Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream – which supports 20 player raids – Amazon Games’ classically trained dual-weapon welding MMORPG Throne and Liberty, Secret Mode’s bicycle courier corporation crushing Parcel Corps, comical cartoon tie-in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, and EA’s annual sporting update NHL 25.
Other new releases include the top down slasher Skautfold: Into the Fray, the lavish looking isometric shooter KILL KNIGHT, a console release of the well-received word-based dungeon crawler Cryptmaster, and a retro re-release of Sunsoft’s 16-bit platformer Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel. As a ‘90s journo would say “Zero’s better than Bubsy, but nowhere near as slick as Sonic.”
New release trailers
Until Dawn
Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream
Throne and Liberty
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Plus
Parcel Corps
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game
EA Sports NHL 25
Cryptmaster
Skautfold: Into the Fray
KILL KNIGHT
Damikira
The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2
Legacy of Kain Collection
New multiformat releases
- Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus
- Throne and Liberty
- Parcel Corps
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
- EA Sports NHL 25
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Skautfold: Into the Fray
- Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel
- KILL KNIGHT
- Damikira
- Cryptmaster
- Johnny Trigger
New on PSN
- Until Dawn
- Palworld
- To the Moon
- Survival: Fountain of Youth – Captain’s Edition
New on Xbox Store
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle
- Trials of Mana
- Legend of Mana
- Cats with Guns
- Prison of Illusion
- Spot The Differences! Party
- Ballotron Galaxy
- Block & Shot
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
- Radiant Silvergun
- Mushihimesama
- Espgaluda II
- I*CHU: Chibi Edition
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Pepper Grinder
- Conscript – Deluxe Edition
- Garden Witch Life
New Evercade carts
- Bitmap Brothers Collection 2
- Legacy of Kain Collection
Next week: Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Undisputed, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, Rogue Sentry, Tents & Trees, Camp Sunshine, A hole new World, and Cats and Seek: Osaka.