Atari 50 bolstered by The Wider World of Atari expansion

The Digital Eclipse developed Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has this week gained the first of two paid DLC expansions.
The Wider World of Atari will set you back $7.99 and features 19 games, along with eight videos and a bunch of vintage ads and other artefacts spread across a new timeline.
The team managed to talk to artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic “Fuji” Atari logo. Pong creator Al Alcorn, meanwhile, provides insight into Breakout’s conception.
Here are the 19 games included in the expansion:
- Berzerk – 2600
- Berzerk Voice Enhanced – 2600
- Berzerk – 5200
- Berzerk – Arcade
- Frenzy – Arcade
- Red Baron – Arcade
- Sky Diver – Arcade
- Avalanche – Arcade
- Destroyer – Arcade
- Super Bug – Arcade
- Football – Arcade
- Stellar Track – 2600 (Sears exclusive)
- Submarine Commander – 2600 (Sears exclusive)
- Steeplechase – 2600 (Sears exclusive)
- Atari Video Cube – 2600
- Desert Falcon – 2600
- Off the Wall – 2600
- Sky Diver – 2600
- Avalanche – Atari 8-bit
Atari 50’s second piece of paid DLC launches 8th November, titled The First Console War. An updated physical release is planned for Switch and PS5 including vanilla Atari 50 and both DLCs, while the Switch additionally gains a steel book edition including Atari 2600 art cards, miniature arcade marquee signs, and a replica of Al Alcorn’s Syzygy Co. business card. Swish!