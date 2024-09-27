Atari 50 bolstered by The Wider World of Atari expansion

The Digital Eclipse developed Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has this week gained the first of two paid DLC expansions.

The Wider World of Atari will set you back $7.99 and features 19 games, along with eight videos and a bunch of vintage ads and other artefacts spread across a new timeline.

The team managed to talk to artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic “Fuji” Atari logo. Pong creator Al Alcorn, meanwhile, provides insight into Breakout’s conception.

Here are the 19 games included in the expansion:

Berzerk – 2600

Berzerk Voice Enhanced – 2600

Berzerk – 5200

Berzerk – Arcade

Frenzy – Arcade

Red Baron – Arcade

Sky Diver – Arcade

Avalanche – Arcade

Destroyer – Arcade

Super Bug – Arcade

Football – Arcade

Stellar Track – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Submarine Commander – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Steeplechase – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Atari Video Cube – 2600

Desert Falcon – 2600

Off the Wall – 2600

Sky Diver – 2600

Avalanche – Atari 8-bit

Atari 50’s second piece of paid DLC launches 8th November, titled The First Console War. An updated physical release is planned for Switch and PS5 including vanilla Atari 50 and both DLCs, while the Switch additionally gains a steel book edition including Atari 2600 art cards, miniature arcade marquee signs, and a replica of Al Alcorn’s Syzygy Co. business card. Swish!