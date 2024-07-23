Xeno Crisis’ next stop is the humble GBA

After recently appearing on the Nintendo 64 (along with the likes of the Neo Geo, Dreamcast, GameCube, SNES and Mega Drive before that) Bitmap Bureau’s alien blitzing top-down shooter Xeno Crisis is about to crawl onto GBA.

The trailer (below) suggests that the handheld’s screen size has resulted in the action being more zoomed in than before. Hopefully this won’t cause an issue with enemies appearing out of view or firing projectiles while off screen.

A boxed physical copy will set you back £49.99, packaged with a manual. It’ll also include a courtesy ROM download.

The feature list appears complete, with nothing cut. This means we can expect three game modes (arcade, infinite, and boss rush), plus all seven locations, 40 enemy types, and ten different weapons. Savaged Regime’s soundtrack will also make the jump.

Pre-orders are now live ahead of a rough ‘Autumn 2024’ release.