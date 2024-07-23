UK charts: Ubisoft titles benefit from Amazon Prime Day sales, while the top three is unchanged

The top three positions in the UK retail chart remain unchanged this week despite Amazon Prime Day 2024 causing numerous games to climb and re-enter the top 40.

This means Hogwarts Legacy is no.1 for another week, this time topping the Switch chart too. EA Sports FC 24 held onto #2, while Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD hovered around at #3.

Elden Ring climbed to #4, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5, Minecraft fell to #6, while GTA V moved down to #7.

At #8 it’s the first of a few Amazon Prime Day benefactors with Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition rising from #14. Following suit, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown made a gallant return at #9.

Then at #10 it’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, up all the way from #37.

Other Amazon discounted titles returning to the chart include Assassin’s Creed Mirage (#12,) Bluey The Video Game (#16,) Resident Evil 4 (#20,) Battlefield 2042 (#23,) Sea of Stars ( #24,) Tekken 8 (#31,) Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (#33,) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (#37,) and Maifa Trilogy at #38.

In the single format charts, one of the Hotel Transyvania games re-entered the PS4 chart at #8, while Thymesia showed up at #3 in the Xbox Series top ten. Incidentally, Elex II is the Xbox Series’ no.1 due to retailer GAME currently clearing out copies for a mere £3.

The 3DS chart is a top two this week, you’re no doubt eager to hear. Tomodachi Life is no.1 while Etrain Odyssey Untold: Millennium Girl took #2. There can’t be many UK retailers with new 3DS games sat in their stockrooms still.