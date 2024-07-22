Out this week: EDF 6, Conscript, The Star Named EOS, F1 Manager 2024, Exhausted Man, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, more

EDF! EDF! EDF! After a slight delay, D3’s schlocky sci-fi shooter Earth Defence Force 6 finally lands on PS4 and PS5 this week. The press release suggests we’re in for a fun if familiar time, with a bunch of new weapons to discover and a long list of missions to tackle. The story takes place three years after EDF 5, and it’ll support local two-player locally and four-players online.
This week also sees the release of the puzzle-filled nightmarish adventure Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow – which we reviewed on PC in 2023 – the comedic physics-based sleep depravity sim Exhausted Man, story-driven photography adventure The Star Named EOS, polished looking Metroidvania Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune, the innovative Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, and the big top horror romp Circus of TimTim.
Frontier’s F1 Manager also returns this week. F1 Manager 2024 will let you create and customise your own team – a franchise first – and also features a new mentality system for the management aspect. Tracks are also refreshed, complete with the return of the Shanghai International Circuit.
Team17 are back as well with Conscript. This isn’t a World War FPS as the artwork suggests, but rather a top-down survival horror with 32-bit era style visuals. In fact, there’s a whole bunch of retro-infused games out this week, including the Outrun-style Steel Racer, open-ended 16-bit bloodbath Lakeview Cabin Collection, retro sci-fi FPS Exophobia, the rogue-like 2D platformer Abathor, and the pixel art survival RPG Mists of Noyah.
There’s Retro Revengers too, a platformer inspired by the classic of yore with music by Manami Matsumae – best known for their work on the original Mega Man games.
New release trailers
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6
F1 Manager 2024
Conscript
Exhausted Man
The Star Named EOS
Lakeview Cabin Collection
Circus Of TimTim
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
House of Golf 2
Retro Revengers
Abathor
Exophobia
Mists of Noyah
Super Woden GP 2
New multiformat releases
- F1 Manager 2024
- Conscript
- Exhausted Man
- The Star Named EOS
- Lakeview Cabin Collection
- House of Golf 2
- Hairdresser Simulator
- Circus of TimTim
- Retro Revengers
- Abathor
- Exophobia
- Mists of Noyah
- Hidden Cats in Rome
- Super Woden GP II
New on PSN
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- Chrysolite
- Harvest Days
- Hearthstorm
- The Fall of Elena Temple
- Tetrack
New on Xbox Store
- 7 Days to Die – Console Edition (Game Preview)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
- Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue
- EMPTY SHELL
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory
- Ginger – The Tooth Fairy
- TACTICAL BANDITS
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey
- Exodus: Creepy Time
- Fort Defense
- Nerd Survivors
- Paper Flight – Relic Hunter
- Pedra Crystal Caves
- Steel Racer
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Wingspan Special Edition
- Bitmap Bureau Collection
- B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA
Next week: Sword & Fairy Inn 2, STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, MARS 2120, Farlands Journey, Quriocity, AirportSim, TENSEI, Closer the Distance, Deadlink, and Death Noodle Delivery.