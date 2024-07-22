Out this week: EDF 6, Conscript, The Star Named EOS, F1 Manager 2024, Exhausted Man, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, more

Categories This Week's Games
by

EDF! EDF! EDF! After a slight delay, D3’s schlocky sci-fi shooter Earth Defence Force 6 finally lands on PS4 and PS5 this week. The press release suggests we’re in for a fun if familiar time, with a bunch of new weapons to discover and a long list of missions to tackle. The story takes place three years after EDF 5, and it’ll support local two-player locally and four-players online.

This week also sees the release of the puzzle-filled nightmarish adventure Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow – which we reviewed on PC in 2023 – the comedic physics-based sleep depravity sim Exhausted Man, story-driven photography adventure The Star Named EOS, polished looking Metroidvania Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune, the innovative Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, and the big top horror romp Circus of TimTim.

Frontier’s F1 Manager also returns this week. F1 Manager 2024 will let you create and customise your own team – a franchise first – and also features a new mentality system for the management aspect. Tracks are also refreshed, complete with the return of the Shanghai International Circuit.

Team17 are back as well with Conscript. This isn’t a World War FPS as the artwork suggests, but rather a top-down survival horror with 32-bit era style visuals. In fact, there’s a whole bunch of retro-infused games out this week, including the Outrun-style Steel Racer, open-ended 16-bit bloodbath Lakeview Cabin Collection, retro sci-fi FPS Exophobia, the rogue-like 2D platformer Abathor, and the pixel art survival RPG Mists of Noyah.

There’s Retro Revengers too, a platformer inspired by the classic of yore with music by Manami Matsumae – best known for their work on the original Mega Man games.

New release trailers

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 

F1 Manager 2024

Conscript

Exhausted Man

The Star Named EOS

Lakeview Cabin Collection

Circus Of TimTim

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow 

House of Golf 2

Retro Revengers 

Abathor 

Exophobia 

Mists of Noyah

Super Woden GP 2

New multiformat releases

  • F1 Manager 2024
  • Conscript
  • Exhausted Man
  • The Star Named EOS
  • Lakeview Cabin Collection
  • House of Golf 2
  • Hairdresser Simulator
  • Circus of TimTim
  • Retro Revengers
  • Abathor
  • Exophobia
  • Mists of Noyah
  • Hidden Cats in Rome
  • Super Woden GP II

New on PSN

  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
  • Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
  • Chrysolite
  • Harvest Days
  • Hearthstorm
  • The Fall of Elena Temple
  • Tetrack

New on Xbox Store

  • 7 Days to Die – Console Edition (Game Preview)
  • Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
  • Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue
  • EMPTY SHELL
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory
  • Ginger – The Tooth Fairy
  • TACTICAL BANDITS
  • Agent Walker: Secret Journey 
  • Exodus: Creepy Time
  • Fort Defense
  • Nerd Survivors
  • Paper Flight – Relic Hunter
  • Pedra Crystal Caves
  • Steel Racer

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Wingspan Special Edition 
  • Bitmap Bureau Collection
  • B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA

Next week: Sword & Fairy Inn 2, STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, MARS 2120, Farlands Journey, Quriocity, AirportSim, TENSEI, Closer the Distance, Deadlink, and Death Noodle Delivery.