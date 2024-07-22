Out this week: EDF 6, Conscript, The Star Named EOS, F1 Manager 2024, Exhausted Man, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, more

EDF! EDF! EDF! After a slight delay, D3’s schlocky sci-fi shooter Earth Defence Force 6 finally lands on PS4 and PS5 this week. The press release suggests we’re in for a fun if familiar time, with a bunch of new weapons to discover and a long list of missions to tackle. The story takes place three years after EDF 5, and it’ll support local two-player locally and four-players online.

This week also sees the release of the puzzle-filled nightmarish adventure Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow – which we reviewed on PC in 2023 – the comedic physics-based sleep depravity sim Exhausted Man, story-driven photography adventure The Star Named EOS, polished looking Metroidvania Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune, the innovative Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, and the big top horror romp Circus of TimTim.

Frontier’s F1 Manager also returns this week. F1 Manager 2024 will let you create and customise your own team – a franchise first – and also features a new mentality system for the management aspect. Tracks are also refreshed, complete with the return of the Shanghai International Circuit.

Team17 are back as well with Conscript. This isn’t a World War FPS as the artwork suggests, but rather a top-down survival horror with 32-bit era style visuals. In fact, there’s a whole bunch of retro-infused games out this week, including the Outrun-style Steel Racer, open-ended 16-bit bloodbath Lakeview Cabin Collection, retro sci-fi FPS Exophobia, the rogue-like 2D platformer Abathor, and the pixel art survival RPG Mists of Noyah.

There’s Retro Revengers too, a platformer inspired by the classic of yore with music by Manami Matsumae – best known for their work on the original Mega Man games.

New release trailers

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6

F1 Manager 2024

Conscript

Exhausted Man

The Star Named EOS

Lakeview Cabin Collection

Circus Of TimTim

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

House of Golf 2

Retro Revengers

Abathor

Exophobia

Mists of Noyah

Super Woden GP 2

New multiformat releases

F1 Manager 2024

Conscript

Exhausted Man

The Star Named EOS

Lakeview Cabin Collection

House of Golf 2

Hairdresser Simulator

Circus of TimTim

Retro Revengers

Abathor

Exophobia

Mists of Noyah

Hidden Cats in Rome

Super Woden GP II

New on PSN

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune

Chrysolite

Harvest Days

Hearthstorm

The Fall of Elena Temple

Tetrack

New on Xbox Store

7 Days to Die – Console Edition (Game Preview)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue

EMPTY SHELL

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory

Ginger – The Tooth Fairy

TACTICAL BANDITS

Agent Walker: Secret Journey

Exodus: Creepy Time

Fort Defense

Nerd Survivors

Paper Flight – Relic Hunter

Pedra Crystal Caves

Steel Racer

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Wingspan Special Edition

Bitmap Bureau Collection

B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA

Next week: Sword & Fairy Inn 2, STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, MARS 2120, Farlands Journey, Quriocity, AirportSim, TENSEI, Closer the Distance, Deadlink, and Death Noodle Delivery.