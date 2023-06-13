Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow review

In the tapestry of life, it’s often the children who bear the weight of its forgotten sorrows. Even though they may seem oblivious to the world’s complexities, they absorb its essence, shaping their own perception of reality.

In the enchanting realm of Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, you embark on an extraordinary journey as Griffin, a young boy accompanied by his steadfast teddy bear companion, Birly. Together, they delve into a frightful adventure, escaping from menacing shadows and confronting haunting memories of trauma. This captivating game draws inspiration from beloved titles such as Little Nightmares and Limbo, presenting a world where Griffin and Birly must unite to overcome challenges and escape the suffocating darkness that surrounds them.

Griffin’s perspective unveils a gloomy, depressing world, where furniture and rooms stretch to unrealistic heights, twisted and contorted by the fears and anxieties that plague a child’s imagination. Amidst this bleakness, Griffin and Birly stand out as vibrant beacons of hope, their colours contrasting against the sombre backdrop. A closer look reveals Griffin’s delicate frame, clad in oversized glasses and mismatched socks. One cannot help but wonder if he often fends for himself, relying on Birly’s support to navigate treacherous obstacles, solve intricate puzzles, and find solace after emotionally taxing moments. Griffin’s physical fragility mirrors his emotional state, vulnerable to perils such as falls and even spider hatchlings, demanding unwavering care from the player.

As you accompany Griffin through fantastical castles, haunting forests, and ethereal skies, you’ll encounter a myriad of puzzles and challenges that test your determination to leave behind the torments of the past. From simple tasks like moving boxes to precarious platforming across creaky beams, each puzzle presents its own unique demands. However, be prepared for a “poke forward, die, repeat” cycle that can become wearisome after numerous attempts at the same section. It brings to mind a quote often attributed to Einstein yet believed to have roots in Alcoholics Anonymous: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Interestingly, the game is strewn with remnants of an addicted adult within the home, including cases of wine and empty bottles, adding a layer of poignancy to this remark.

While Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow claims to be a game for all ages, some puzzles prove quite challenging, often leaving you puzzled and searching for oblique solutions. Interaction with objects requires experimentation, as the game does not provide clear indications of which items are essential. It’s not a complaint per se, but occasionally, visually prominent background elements turn out to be red herrings, while vital objects seamlessly blend into the surroundings. Progress mostly relies on trial and error, and I found myself completely stuck at one point, eventually reaching out to the developers for assistance. Prior to seeking help, I had exhaustively explored every avenue, feeling both frustration and determination. If a game demands more than an hour to solve a puzzle intended for all ages, it raises questions about its suitability for a broad audience.

The game’s immersive environments are a feast for the eyes, meticulously crafted to transport players into a linear yet visually stunning world. Every nook and cranny hides intricate detail, including discarded weapons or hidden secrets that unveil additional memories and enrich the overarching narrative. Accompanied by a captivating soundtrack, the game skilfully weaves together soaring, tempestuous melodies and gentle, harmonious piano tunes. These musical cues guide your emotional journey, signaling moments of respite or foreboding danger, heightening the overall experience.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow expertly balances its assortment of intricate puzzles with exhilarating and heart-pounding encounters. Whether you’re hiding behind statues to evade an encroaching suit of armour, or fending off giant spiders with a meager torch, these confrontational moments cater to the primal fears residing within a young mind. However, the game does falter slightly due to twitchy and overly sensitive controls, leading to occasional frustrations when your character fails to land precisely where intended, often to his death. Nevertheless, the gratification of overcoming these obstacles far outweighs any temporary annoyances.

Despite its immersive world and challenging puzzles, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow does have some issues. As mentioned before, the clarity of usable items remains ambiguous, causing occasional confusion and diverting attention to less relevant elements. Additionally, the absence of a clear label for the button prompt to hold “A,” which skips cutscenes and is not a quick time event, can result in missing crucial story context or inadvertently skipping narrative moments altogether.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow provides an engaging and captivating experience, albeit hindered by finicky controls and an occasional lack of clarity in instructions. Despite these minor setbacks, the game’s atmospheric ambiance, thought-provoking puzzles, and poignant narrative make it a journey worth undertaking. There is light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Frozen Line’s Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow is out June 14th on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Published by Ravenage Games. Consoles versions are planned.