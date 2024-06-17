Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance enters the UK chart at no.1 while Monster Hunter Stories misses out

Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance seemingly had no trouble topping the UK retail chart this week.

It also made a decent showing in the Switch chart, entering at #8 despite being an expanded version of 2021’s SMTV – a Switch exclusive. In the PS5 chart it entered at #2, while in the Xbox Series chart it debuted at #3.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories – a collection of two 3DS remasters – missed out on a top 40 placing but did manage to make the PS4 chart at #7.

The UK top ten had another surprise re-entry – 2021’s Metro Exodus: Complete Edition at #5, which actually managed to top the PS5 chart. Our best guess is that it was heavily discounted at one of the online retailers last week.

Positions #2 and #3 remain unchanged in the top ten, occupied by EA Sports FC 24 and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved to up to #4, Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained at #7, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fell four places to #8, GTA V held onto #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen Minecraft.

F1 24 left the top ten this week, while, and oddly enough, F1 23 returned at #39.

Ahead of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch, the base game has dropped significantly following a resurgence, falling from #12 to #33. It’s required for the new content, so that does come as a surprise. That said, pre-owned copies are pretty bountiful these days.